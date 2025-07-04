De Blacam and Meagher-designed townhouse in Sandymount for €850,000

Address : 1 Herbert Mews, Herbert Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €850,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When first launched in 1979, Herbert Mews, a development of six townhouses off Herbert Road in Sandymount, attracted much press attention. Lands on which the mews were constructed sit behind spacious gardens of larger period homes, creating a discreet infill cluster that enhanced housing density in the area. Its clean geometric lines, recessed windows and rendered facades are considered to be typical of architectural firm De Blacam and Meagher’s early works, of which Herbert Mews is one.

Laid out in a terrace arranged around a shared courtyard with vehicular access, the award-winning development was celebrated in print as “the best townhouse alternative to an apartment” due to the compact, light filled units.

While the word “compact” was used back then to describe 106 sq m (1,141 sq ft) of living space, almost half a century later, that size is now considered a most generous space for a two-bedroom unit – especially given its coveted location in the heart of Dublin 4.

Dining room is bathed in light thanks to a double height ceiling and overhead rooflight

Living room opens to the courtyard

Kitchen

Number 1, a striking end-terrace two-storey dwelling has launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald. Well-maintained and in its original layout, the property, which is tucked away off Herbert Road, has many notable architectural features that remain attractive today: an open colonnade that runs the entire length of the front elevation on the terrace gives shelter at the front door behind a line of towering silver birch, while a suntrap courtyard lies to the rear giving much privacy. Here there is access to a lovely spacious communal garden, with privacy from a copse of mature trees.

Inside the mews, a double-height space opens to the roof in the centre of the unit, with a large skylight flooding the diningroom below with light. To the front lies a well-equipped kitchen, while a central feature fireplace creates a divide between the dining and living spaces.

New owners will most certainly spend most of their time in the living space to the rear. Flooded in light thanks to the use of much glazing, the space integrates seamlessly with an outdoor courtyard. Currently laid out with paving and a few trees and shrubs, it could be an incredible space with a bit of considered landscaping.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both of which are en suite, with the room to the rear overlooking the communal garden.

The property has two double bedrooms

Communal rear garden

Rear courtyard

Its location is considered ideal for some: the city centre is close by, the Aviva Stadium, RDS and Lansdowne Dart station are on the doorstep – as are a number of restaurants such as The French Paradox and Roly’s in Ballsbridge, while the Sandymount Hotel lies adjacent.

As one of the earliest residential projects by De Blacam & Meagher, Herbert Mews has withstood the test of time. Forty-six years later, its light-filled design, generous space and location remain strong selling points.

With a C3 Ber, number 1 Herbert Mews is seeking €850,000 through Sherry FitzGerald, and today it still offers a smart alternative to an apartment in the heart of Dublin 4.