Dalkey cottage where old meets new for €675,000

Address : 94 Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings and a big, open fireplace are some of the features that give 94 Coliemore Road its rural character.

This one-bedroom cottage on one of Dalkey’s most sought-after streets won’t be to everyone’s taste, but anyone looking for a home that mixes traditional with modern, and likes the smell of open fires and the feel of rough granite, could find this an ideal south Co Dublin bolt-hole.

It’s not the only cottage on Coliemore Road. Further down the street is number 86, known as “Biddy’s Cottage”, owned by journalist and chef Brighid McLaughlin, which is done up like an old country cottage. It’s currently on sale through Crawford’s, seeking €950,000.

Hall

Livingroom

Number 94 was extended and modernised 20 years ago, and in 2019 the owner gave the interior a makeover, so it’s now in turnkey condition, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €675,000.

READ MORE

At just 69sq m (743sq ft), the cottage is suitable for a single professional, or for someone downsizing, or perhaps even someone living abroad who is keen to keep a pied-à-terre in Dalkey. It’s not the easiest place to keep heated, with a Ber rating of just E1, but the owner installed big old copper radiators to pump out the warmth, and, of course, the open fire gives an extra cosy layer.

You can see the exposed brick as you enter the hallway, and feel the character straight away as you step on to the brushed oak floor.

The bedroom to the left is fully modern, with brushed oak floors and an overhead skylight to keep it bright. Storage is a big consideration in this small home, and there are fitted wardrobes across one bedroom wall. An en suite shower room is neatly tucked away and is fully tiled.

Livingroom

The livingroom makes up the centre of the cottage and is an impressive space with exposed brickwork, vaulted ceiling and atrium roof light, plus a big open fireplace. This opens out to the kitchen/dining area, which again is maximised for saving space, and is brightened up by smart use of skylights.

Kitchen

Ensuite

Bedroom

The kitchen is galley style, with floor- and eye-level units and countrified cream countertops. Fittings include a Zanussi oven, an electric hob and extractor fan, a washer/dryer and an under-counter fridge and freezer. The dining space is a real cosy nook with a bespoke fitted seated area on two walls with storage underneath, plus a big fitted wall unit adding extra storage.

There’s a guest WC off the back hallway, so you can avoid guests tramping through your bedroom to use the toilet.

Wc

Courtyard

The gas boiler is tucked away in a storage cupboard. A door opens out from the back hall to a small side courtyard that opens on to Meaney Avenue. From here it’s a short stroll down to Dalkey village for your morning coffee, or down to Coliemore Harbour for your morning dip. There’s space to park one small car to the front, and Dalkey Dart station is close at hand.

Number 94 Coliemore Road extends to 69sq m (743sq ft) with an E1 Ber energy rating, and is on sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €675,000