Nothing to do except unpack at Templeogue four-bed for €698,000

Address : 5 The Heath, Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin 6W Price : €698,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

Situated in Dublin 6W, one of the city’s most convenient suburbs, as it lies close to a range of shops, schools and leisure facilities, Templeogue also offers good transport routes to the city. The M50 is easily accessible, as are the surrounding villages of Terenure and Rathfarnham.

Taking its name from nearby Cypress Grove House, a late-Georgian three-storey country house today occupied by the Missionaries of Africa, most of the surrounding roads in this part of Templeogue bear the name Cypress. While there are only three of these trees left at Cypress Grove House, the location itself is now a popular leafy suburb.

Number 5 The Heath in Cypress Downs, a semidetached four-bedroom house, was last purchased by its current owners in 2018 for €550,000, according to the Property Price Register. The leap in the Ber rating from D2 to B3 tells you all you need to know about the hidden renovations that went into this family home.

What is on offer today is an on-trend, fully renovated house in turnkey condition.

READ MORE

Hallway

Livingroom

“It was during Covid and emotions were high, so we just thought ‘life is short, let’s make the best of where we are,’” say the owners, who are now upsizing due to a growing family.

“We had seen signage for PG Construction, and were impressed by their finished projects in the area so we went with them.”

PG Construction also designed a seamless extension to the rear that now gives an additional 39sqm to the property, making its total floor space 150sq m (1,615sq ft). The extension added a livingroom where a huge television sits flush to the wall over a large LED electric fire, while the house has a solid-fuel stove in a livingroom to the front, which also has the benefit of bespoke shelving units.

Kitchen

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Internally, lots of panelling was added in the hallway and cosy livingroom to the front. Flooring on the ground floor is herringbone wood, which is bang on trend with the navy kitchen. Installed by Hanmore Design, it has copper accents in the form of an extractor fan and hardware, along with quartz worktops and Calacatta marble backsplashes. It also has a rarely used wine fridge and Neff appliances.

The extension gives way to a lovely space out back. With a southwest aspect, it is like a summer room for entertaining, and is one of the spots the owners will miss most. With its plantings and timed illumination, it gives a lovely nightscape from the living space in the extension through a wall of patio doors.

Details such as remote-controlled blinds, a new heating system that can be controlled remotely on an app, and a new drench shower (fitted with a low noise head booster) add to the functionality of this house. The hot-water system has been replaced and can heat 200 litres of water in 30 minutes, with a capacity for four or five showers, according to the owners.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Shower room

Rear patio

Upstairs lie four bedrooms: two doubles and two single rooms alongside the family bathroom, while the principal has a new en suite, which was installed three months ago. There is also planning permission in place, granted in 2023, to convert the attic.

Out front has been widened to accommodate two cars while the rear garden is now more like a cool summer room. There is a pitch with trees, swings and the like just up the road to keep children entertained.

In turnkey condition, with a much improved Ber, number 5 The Heath is now on the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €698,000.