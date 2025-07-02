Look inside: Period redbrick on South Circular Road imbued with eclectic style for €750,000

Address : 376 South Circular, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €750,000 Agent : DNG

The handsome redbrick period home at 376 South Circular Road in Dublin 8 is imbued with eclectic interior style. The owners, who bought the home in 2018 – for €576,000 according to the Property Price Register – were attracted to its period features and have retained and restored such elements throughout the 145sq m (1,560sq ft) four-bedroom home.

The house, across the road from the beautiful Our Lady of Dolours church, is set back from the road beyond a charming front yard, bordered by low cast-iron railings. The terraced home features a deep box-bay window on the ground floor, and restored sash windows, the frames of which are painted grey. The porch features black and terracotta diamond-patterned tiling underfoot.

One of the owners says she loves colour, while her husband prefers a minimalist, industrial style and the juxtaposition of both works together to create a welcoming home with lots of personality. When they first moved in, they had the house rewired and replumbed and the walls were replastered and painted.

Entering the home, the hallway has blue and white sun-patterned tiling that is given space to shine, coupled with the hall’s high ceilings and white walls. The livingroom off the hall also benefits from high ceilings, and the owners have made the most of the box-bay window by placing a mustard-coloured chaise longue under it. The floors here are the original wood, restored with additional salvage boards. A wood-burning stove sits in the fireplace, flanked by a selection of contemporary tiles by Wicklow-based artist Alanna Plekkenpol.

The substantial original wooden doors open into the diningroom, which features an original fireplace and a sash window overlooking the garden. The doors can be left open to create a dual-aspect cohesive space, perfect for entertaining or daily family life.

The long dual-aspect kitchen is accessed down two steps to the rear of the house. Here the duality of styles really comes into play with a no-messing stainless-steel double oven housed in an exposed brick hearth, coupled with dark-green and white kitchen units, and an exposed-wood dining table with three glass-bauble pendant lights above it. There is also underfloor heating in the kitchen.

As well as a paved patio outside the French doors, there is also a lovely seating area at the end of the garden, past a faux lawn, and shrubs and trees that can flourish in the northeast-facing space. There is also access to a gated laneway to the rear.

Back inside, the main bathroom and a bedroom sit on the first-floor return. The spacious bathroom has bright blue tiles underfoot and white metro tiles and exposed brick on the walls. As well as a separate shower, it features a claw-foot Victorian bath, which the owners discovered hidden behind tiling when they moved in.

On the first floor, the main bedroom sits to the rear with built-in floor-to-ceiling wardrobes painted blush pink, with a second large double to the front. There is also a small room that is used as a home office that could also make a good nursery.

This fine period home, with a C3 Ber, is a 10-minute drive or 35-minute walk from Dublin city centre, and is now on the market through DNG, seeking €750,000.