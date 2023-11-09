New homes at Mariner’s Point close to Wicklow town from €460,000

Joint agents Savills and Forkin Property are set to launch the Mariner’s Point development in Wicklow town to the market today, Thursday, November 9th. A total of 20 houses will be available to purchase off plans as part of its first launch, with the scheme promoter’s highlighting the benefits of its sea views and proximity to Wicklow town.

The first release includes four types of properties: the Beaufort three-bedroom semidetached units (113sqm/1,218q ft) priced from €460,000, the Shackleton four-bedroom semidetached units (158sq m) from €550,000, the Campbell A four-bedroom detached units (148sq m) from €595,000 and the Campbell B five-bedroom detached units (179sq m) from €625,000.

The development by Ardale – described as “seamlessly blend[ing] modern design with everyday functionality” – will consist of 76 homes in total when complete.

Marketing material for the scheme professes its suitability “for families seeking a peaceful retreat in Wicklow without compromising on essential town amenities”. It is located within a 20-minute walk of the schools, sport facilities, shops and restaurants of Wicklow town and just 2.5km from Wicklow train station, from where services to Dublin Pearse take an hour of travel time.

The most sought-after homes at Mariner’s Point are likely to be those offering sea views, which have their main bedrooms orientated to capture the best vistas.

Interiors have been designed by Optimise and feature bespoke kitchens with soft-close handleless wooden units as standard; integrated energy-efficient appliances are also included subject to the purchaser signing contracts within 28 days.

All bathrooms and en suites are fitted with sanitary ware as standard and floor and wall tiles are laid in all wet areas.

The properties have A2 energy ratings with air-source heat pumps, ventilation systems and high levels of roof, floor and wall insulation.

Of Mariner’s Point, Darren Clendennen of Savills says: “We are presenting an opportunity for families to immerse themselves in Wicklow’s natural beauty while staying connected to urban conveniences. Some of the sea views are incredible.”

Emma Maye, chief executive of Ardale property group, is a daughter of the late Liam Maye, the developer of Dundrum Town Centre and founder, alongside Joe Reilly, of Castlethorn Construction.

“My team and I are thrilled to introduce this exceptional development to the market. Mariner’s Point represents the culmination of our dedication to creating extraordinary living spaces,” says Maye.

“We have designed each residence with meticulous attention to detail, offering a harmonious blend of modern comfort and captivating natural surroundings.”

Those interested in the scheme can access further details at marinerspoint.ie