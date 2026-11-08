Ireland

Emergency services at scene of serious road traffic crash in south Dublin

Vehicle hit several people, including young teenagers, outside a row of shops

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Some reports locally suggest a vehicle may have struck pedestrians
Conor Lally
Sun Nov 08 2026 - 16:121 MIN READ

The emergency services are responding to a significant road crash in south Dublin, with reports that a number of people have been caught up in the incident.

Gardaí were at the scene on Sunday afternoon in the Monkstown-Monkstown Farm area, close to Dún Laoghaire.

Paramedics and a number of units of Dublin Fire Brigade were also at the scene of the ongoing emergency response operation at Oliver Plunkett Road.

“Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries from The Irish Times, adding “no further information at this time”.

READ MORE

‘Politicians can be terrorised for half a dozen votes’: Conor Brady’s plan to reset Ireland

Learning to ski in Dublin: I’m sweating in borrowed gear with a dawning sense I can’t avoid mortification

Dublin shop closes after 57 years: ‘It got a makeover in 1972 and hasn’t been touched since’

TV guide: the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

The crash appears to have happened outside a row of shops, with a vehicle hitting a number of people, including young teenagers, who were outside the shops at the time.

The scale of the crash and how it occurred was not yet confirmed.

More than five ambulances were present at the scene on Sunday afternoon, with Garda motorcycles providing escorts as they departed.

Oliver Plunkett Road was closed to traffic to facilitate the response.

More to come.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter