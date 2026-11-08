Emergency services at scene of serious road traffic crash in south Dublin

Some reports locally suggest a vehicle may have struck pedestrians

The emergency services are responding to a significant road crash in south Dublin, with reports that a number of people have been caught up in the incident.

Gardaí were at the scene on Sunday afternoon in the Monkstown-Monkstown Farm area, close to Dún Laoghaire.

Paramedics and a number of units of Dublin Fire Brigade were also at the scene of the ongoing emergency response operation at Oliver Plunkett Road.

“Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries from The Irish Times, adding “no further information at this time”.

The crash appears to have happened outside a row of shops, with a vehicle hitting a number of people, including young teenagers, who were outside the shops at the time.

The scale of the crash and how it occurred was not yet confirmed.

More than five ambulances were present at the scene on Sunday afternoon, with Garda motorcycles providing escorts as they departed.

Oliver Plunkett Road was closed to traffic to facilitate the response.

More to come.