Two arrests at celebrity boxing in Kilkenny as Tommy Robinson attack sparks disorder

Gardaí attended a mass brawl incident, resulting in significant public disorder, after far right agitator Tommy Robinson was attacked at a so-called celebrity boxing promotion in Kilkenny city on Saturday night.

Two arrests were made and at least one person was so badly injured he required treatment at the venue from paramedics and was then taken to hospital.

One of the fighters, Mo Deen, jumped out of the ring after winning his match and on to Robinson, who had been watching the bout from the front row, sparking a brawl in the crowd.

Robinson was then brought into the ring for a face-off with Deen, in an apparent bid to promote a possible future fight between the pair. The staged head-to-head in the ring was overseen by controversial British influencer HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan.

Sullivan is the owner and founder of Unhinged Productions which announced a night of “influencer boxing and live entertainment” at The Hub in Cillín Hill.

However, Robinson brought a book about Britain’s grooming gangs into the ring, throwing it at Deen, resulting in another mass brawl in the ring. The disorder then continued at the venue, into the crowd, forcing those promoting the event to cancel it before the headline bout.

Garda headquarters confirmed Garda members attended the scene at about 9pm after the violence broke out ringside, in the ring and then through the assembled spectators.

“One male, aged in his 30s, was assaulted and removed from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 at a Garda station in the southeast,” the Garda said in reply to queries. “A second male was arrested, an adult in his teens, for violent disorder.”

Gardaí added investigations were ongoing and The Irish Times understands CCTV footage and clips of the brawl posted online were being reviewed as part of the criminal investigation into the violent scenes.

Tommy Robinson. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Mo Deen, an influencer and so-called celebrity boxer from Britain, whose real name is Mohammad Kubba, recorded a video message after Saturday night’s violent scenes. He claimed the flying kick he aimed at Robinson, by jumping from the ring and on top of him into the crowd, was staged.

Deen also expressed concern for his safety after the initial incident sparked widespread disorder, and assaults on his entourage, claiming he loved the UK.

“I love every English person more than anyone, more than my own people,” he said. “This is a message to all of Tommy supporters, I just followed the script that they told me they agreed with. So what’s everyone trying to attack me for? You know what I’m trying to say?

“This is what they told me. Tommy’s agreed with it, they’ve agreed with it. I followed it. If anyone tries to attack me or do something to me, I’m just following the script – I don’t know about all of this. That’s going to be the series. I just want everyone to calm down.”