Grand Rathmines Victorian redbrick overlooking Palmerston Park

Address : 21 Palmerston Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €3,500,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

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Number 21 Palmerston Park is a grand Victorian house, situated at the end of a run of similarly imposing semidetached three-storey redbricks overlooking the park itself. These homes were built in the 1880s, and number 21 features many original features.

The five-bed, two-storey-over-garden-level home extends to 325sq m (3,498sq ft) and has been in the same family for three generations, since 1955. It is now coming to market with DNG Terenure, seeking €3.5 million.

While prospective new owners will likely renovate and update many of the rooms, this impressive home has been carefully maintained by the three generations that have lived here, and it can be moved into and lived in while design decisions are formed.

Facing south over the tree-lined park, number 21 is set well back from the road, with the bonus of off-street parking and a well-manicured front garden. A tall flight of granite steps leads to the hall level, with double doors opening into the lobby. To the left is a small room that the owner tells me was referred to as the telephone room; it would make a good cloakroom.

On the left of the stairs is a nicely sized study or a den, overlooking the rear garden. The rest of this floor consists of two fine, large, interconnecting reception rooms.

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

The drawingroom to the front faces south, and is bathed in light through its pair of tall sash windows with original shutters. One of the standout features of this room is the golden-hued marble fireplace, a stunning centrepiece to a room with expansive proportions, great ceiling height and ornate cornicing.

Diningroom

Family room at garden level

Tall double doors lead through to a diningroom with another lovely original marble fireplace and a large window overlooking the back garden. The owner recalls spending a lot of time here in her youth, enjoying the tree line of the surrounding gardens.

Downstairs, at garden level, the house retains its original sequence of rooms, so there are many self-contained areas that would have served as pantries or servants’ areas. The kitchen still has its original red quarry tiles, oft-worn and charmingly depressed here and there with the traces of those who cooked here.

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A large, cream Aga, dating from the 1930s, radiates warmth; this is where the family congregated and spent most of their time. There are some lovely rooms at this level, not least a family sittingroom with a bookcase built into a doorway that could lead through to a small study.

There is also a bedroom, a second kitchen, a decent bathroom with a shower and a tiled garden room. Much of this area could potentially be opened up into one large kitchen, dining and living area, rather than its current configuration of divided spaces.

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The final floor has four bedrooms, and a bathroom on the return. The main bedroom overlooks the park, and this probably originally mirrored the drawingroom below, with two windows, as seen in other houses on this row. Now there is a smaller bedroom beside it but this would make an ideal en suite or walk-in wardrobe for the main bedroom. Two further bedrooms complete the accommodation, both with original fireplaces.

The garden is dominated by apple trees, bent by the weight of the years and abundant harvests they have produced, but not bowed. The lawn is surrounded by a granite stone wall and provides a blank canvas that is sure to prove appealing to canny gardeners.

Palmerston Park is a wonderful amenity to have on the doorstep, directly across from the front of the house, with a playground, walking paths, a duck pond, open green spaces and a cafe. Within a triangle of Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar, shops and restaurants are abundant, and the Luas green line stops of Cowper and Milltown are a short walk away.

Kitchen

Main bedroom