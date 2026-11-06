What will €595,000 buy in Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Greece and west Cork?

West Cork: Bere Island

The construction of Seahaven on Bere Island in west Cork, which was completed earlier this year, included the restoration of an original building with the addition of a substantial extension to create a four-bedroom, A-rated property. It is set on 1.3 acres with views over Lonehort Harbour and Bantry Bay. Inside is an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with vaulted ceiling and handmade stone fireplace. There is also a utility room and four en-suite bedrooms, and it comes with high-speed broadband.

Price €595,000

Agent Savills

Sweden: Tannas

Sweden: Tannas

Tannas in northern Sweden is known for its skiing, with trails running close to this traditional Scandinavian home. It has a floor area of 218sq m and has been designed with high ceilings and expansive windows. It has a large kitchen and livingroom with doors out to a patio. There is a bathroom with sauna and an external heated room for ski gear. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Price €595,000

Agent lindbergetmakleri.se

Italy: Palermo

Italy: Palermo

In the centre of Palermo is this colourful apartment that has been recently renovated and comes fully furnished. It is on the first floor of a historic building and has two levels connected by a staircase and private elevator. The main floor has a kitchen with balcony, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Upstairs is a second bathroom and a livingroom that opens out to a private terrace with views out to Porta Nuova.

Price €595,000

Agent savills.com

Portugal: Algarve

Portugal: Algarve

This three-bedroom penthouse within the Amendoeira Golf Resort has views over the courses. It has a floor area of 142sq m and is designed for year-round use with air conditioning and underfloor heating. It is set out over two levels and has three en-suite bedrooms, and open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, two balconies and a rooftop terrace. The resort has 24-hour security, a sports centre, two restaurants and a bar.

Price €595,000

Agent engelvoelkers.com

Greece: Mykonos

Greece: Myknonos

This holiday villa 9km from Mykonos town was recently renovated. It has 90sq m of accommodation over two floors as well as a private swimming pool and deck. There is a living, dining and kitchen area on the first floor that opens out to a large balcony with sea views. On the ground floor are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Kalafatis beach, one of the quieter beaches on the island, is within walking distance.

Price €595,000

Agent savills.gr