Ireland

Man dies after being hit by car on Limerick motorway

Pedestrian was pronounced dead at scene of incident on M20

The road remained closed late on Sunday night to allow for a technical examination of the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
The road remained closed late on Sunday night to allow for a technical examination of the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Sun Nov 08 2026 - 22:581 MIN READ

A man has died after being hit by a car on a motorway in Co Limerick on Sunday.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway of the M20 between junction 3 Raheen and junction 2 Dooradoyle just outside Limerick city at roughly 5.20pm.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the incident where the male pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The road remained closed late on Sunday night to allow for a technical examination of the scene. The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem is to be arranged in due course.

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No other injuries were reported. Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist in their investigation.

Gardaí are seeking any road users who may have footage, including dash cam, and were on the motorway between junctions 2 and 3 between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, or anyone who has any information, to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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