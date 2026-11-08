Ulster Club SFC: Crossmaglen stage remarkable comeback as Scotstown survive scare

Crossmaglen Rangers' Rian O'Neill reacts after scoring two points in the final minute of the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Crossmaglen Rangers staged a remarkable comeback to snatch a dramatic 1-22 to 2-18 victory over Gowna in the Ulster Club SFC quarter-final, Rian O’Neill landing a sensational two-pointer with the final kick of the game.

The 11-time provincial champions trailed by 11 points approaching half-time before Cian McConville’s rocket of a goal helped cut the gap to eight at the break as ‘Cross’ sought a first win in Ulster since 2018.

After Ryan Donohoe netted Gowna’s second goal in the 33rd minute, the Cavan champions led 2-13 to 1-5. Crossmaglen, though, took control around midfield, dominating Gowna’s kick-outs as they gradually reeled in the deficit, Oisín O’Neill (with two) and Pearse Blessing raising orange flags and subs Keelan McEntee and Seamus Teelan also prominent.

Donohoe looked to have won it for Gowna with a magnificent two-pointer in injury-time but O’Neill had the final say after a quick free from brother Oisín, with some players from the home side, aggrieved at the second-half officiating, accosting ref Paul Faloon at the final whistle.

Jack McCarron of Scotstown and Conor McCluskey of Magherafelt. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Elsewhere, Ulster champions Scotstown survived a major scare to edge out Magherafelt by 2-21 to 2-20 after extra-time in a thriller at Clones.

The Monaghan champions led by four points at half-time – Shane Carey finding the net for the holders and Cormac Murphy palming in for the Derrymen - but were pegged back by a determined O’Donovan Rossa side, who edged ahead late in normal time before Nicky Sherlock rescued Scotstown with an equaliser.

The sides remained deadlocked at the extra-time interval before Scotstown struck for 1-3 in five minutes, Tommy Mallen finding the net as the holders opened up a six-point advantage.

However, the Derry champions refused to surrender, Caolán Higgins netting before Conall Higgins stroked over a two-pointer to reduce the deficit to the minimum – but time was against them and Scotstown held on to secure a meeting with St Eunan’s.

The Donegal winners enjoyed a comfortable 1-14 to 0-10 victory over three-in-a-row Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels at Brewster Park.

The Letterkenny side were more clinical throughout, leading by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time before Conor O’Donnell Jr struck the decisive blow three minutes after the restart, capitalising on a poor kick-out to fire home.

That goal opened up an eight-point advantage and, although Ultan Kelm led the Fermanagh champions’ resistance, they were left to rue some dreadful shooting, finishing with 15 wides.

Conor O’Donnell snr and Shane O’Donnell were influential for the winners, as was goalkeeper Shaun Patton, who denied Kelm with a save in the first half when the Belleek side were enjoying their best spell.

Finally, Tyrone’s Edendork survived a late scare against fellow first-time champions St Brigid’s from Antrim, coming through 1-15 to 2-11 in Dungannon.

Edendork made the brighter start, with Niall Morgan landing an early two-pointer, but St Brigid’s hit back with a Joseph Finnegan goal.

Josh McLernon struck for Edendork’s goal just before half-time to establish a 1-10 to 1-5 interval lead and the hosts remained in control for much of the second half.

However, Paul Bradley converted a late penalty to give the Antrim champions hope and Joseph Logan reduced the deficit to the minimum in injury-time, but Edendork held on in what was a scrappy contest.

Results

St Eunan’s 1-14 Erne Gaels Belleek 0-10

Crossmaglen Rangers 1-22 Gowna 2-18

Scotstown 2-21 Magherafelt 2-20

Edendork 1-15 St Brigid’s 2-11