Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €725,000

New to the market in Rathmines, Templeogue, Blackrock, Clontarf and Kilcoole

The Penthouse, 10 Grove Village, Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
The Penthouse, 10 Grove Village, Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Nov 05 2026 - 05:582 MIN READ

The Penthouse, 10 Grove Village, Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€725,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Similar in size to an average three-bed semi, this three-bedroom penthouse of 117sq m (1,259sq ft) offers triple-aspect views that take in the Grand Canal, the nearby village of Rathmines, Dublin city centre and the Dublin Mountains. The accommodation has a B Ber rating and features three double bedrooms and an open-plan living and dining area, and is complemented by a 75sq m (807sq ft) balcony and a storage balcony of 17sq m (183sq ft). The property has two designated surface car-parking spaces. Ber B

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

82 Templeville Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
82 Templeville Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

82 Templeville Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€875,000, DNG

Located between the villages of Templeogue and Terenure and within easy reach of Bushy Park, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house of 168sq m (1,808sq ft) has been well maintained by the same family for decades and comes for sale in walk-in condition. The attic space is fully floored and has a Velux window, offering potential for conversion to additional living space, subject to planning permission. The rear garden is large and southwest-facing and there is ample off-street parking at the front of the house. Ber D

On view: By appointment at DNG

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61 Coppinger Glade, Blackrock, Co Dublin
61 Coppinger Glade, Blackrock, Co Dublin

61 Coppinger Glade, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€795,000, Hunters Estate Agent

This semidetached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house (103sq m/1,110sq ft) occupies a convenient location between the villages of Stillorgan and Blackrock and comes for sale in excellent condition. Built in 1989, the house has been upgraded in recent years and has a reconfigured open-plan layout, new windows and doors, a new gas boiler and water tank, a new front driveway and extensive landscaping to the rear garden. Ber C

On view: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

31 Hampton Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3
31 Hampton Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3

31 Hampton Court, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€985,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located in the heart of Clontarf and within a short walk of the Dart station at Killester, this four-bedroom semidetached house (137sq m/1,475sq ft) comes for sale in walk-in condition. The accommodation features a livingroom, diningroom, playroom and a contemporary kitchen and is complemented by a landscaped rear garden and off-street parking for two cars at the front of the house. Ber C

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

3 Glenkeen, Lott Lane, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow
3 Glenkeen, Lott Lane, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

3 Glenkeen, Lott Lane, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

€885,000, McGovern Estates

Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this large, detached four-bedroom house extends to a total area (including the garage and attic room) of 253sq m (2,723sq ft). The property is finished to a high standard, and the accommodation includes four generously sized double bedrooms and a well-appointed kitchen, breakfastroom and diningroom. The attic space is fully floored and has a Velux window, while the garage has an electric door, tiled floor and power, light and water supply. The rear garden is south-facing and landscaped. Ber A

On view: By appointment at McGovern Estates

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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