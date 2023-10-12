New apartments and houses at Árd na Glaise in Stillorgan from €360,000

Address : Árd Na Glaise, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €380,000 Agent : DNG New Homes

A new development at Árd na Glaise in Stillorgan by developer Homeland will be released to the market this weekend by DNG, with both three-bedroom houses and apartments offered for sale.

Homeland, who purchased the site from Cairn Homes in 2018, had originally sought to construct 67 homes on the lands, which are bounded by the Orpen and Coppinger housing estates, conveniently located just a short distance from the N11 dual carriageway and within walking distance to the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan.

There will be a total of 59 units in Homeland’s second-largest project in the area, including 14 three-bedroom terraced houses and 45 apartments in a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Kitchen/dining area in the three-bedroom houses

Livingroom at three-bedroom house

The launch this weekend will offer six three-bed houses, measuring between 117sq m and 127sq m, priced from €860,000 on the site of an old mansion at Stillorgan Park Road. Also launched will be 17 apartments of various sizes: two 37sq m studios from €360,000; seven one-bedroom units (46sq m to 54sq m) from €420,000; and eight two-bedroom apartments (76sq m to 84sq m) from €595,000.

Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects – the team which was awarded two Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland awards this year for its ESB Project Fitzwilliam (in collaboration with Grafton Architects) and Printing House Square, Trinity (in collaboration with McCullough Mulvin Architects) – the development consists of two apartment blocks, called Carysfort and Maretimo, along with terraced houses on the two-acre site.

Living/dining area of two-bedroom apartment

Second bedroom in the two-bedroom apartment

Principal bedroom in the two-bed apartment

All homes are A2 rated with low-energy-consumption design, thanks to high standards of wall, roof and floor insulation along with high-performance double-glazed Munster Joinery windows. All houses have underfloor heating at ground level, while first floors and apartments have radiators. Low-maintenance redbrick exterior finishes marry well with high-standard interiors by Avenue Interior Design, who have created lovely neutral palettes with natural materials, such as linen and rattan, in the two show units.

Back garden at the end-of-terrace three-bedroom house

In terms of location, both Dart and Luas stops are within walking distance, while the area is also well served by the quality bus corridor, which is a five-minute walk away. For commuters, the Aircoach to Dublin Airport passes nearby and driving to the city centre takes about 25 minutes, depending on traffic. Amenities include four yacht clubs, in addition to a host of other sporting and recreational facilities, such as GAA, golf and lots of gyms and fitness clubs. An excellent selection of schools, both primary and secondary, are nearby, while University College Dublin (UCD) and UCD Smurfit Business School are also in proximity to the development.

When complete, the development, which has designated parking for houses and the two- and three- bedroom apartments, will be extensively landscaped with mature trees and shrubs on the two-acre site.