Bright and cleverly designed Ranelagh three-bed for €985,000

Built in 1910 for civil servants and office workers, this once modest three-bedroom mid-terrace home in Ranelagh has a contemporary interior comparable to any new build on the market. It is no surprise this 125sq m (1,346sq ft) home was refurbished as recently as 2020, with effortlessly on-trend interior finishes throughout, including herringbone wooden floors and a bespoke contemporary kitchen. The current owners bought this house in 2015 for €632,500, according to the Property Price Register; it had been well looked after but needed modernisation, the owner says.

Entering the gate of this property, past a decorative grey and white Moroccan-style tiled pathway, you reach the charming baby blue front door that leads into the bright hallway; white walls and the herringbone floor continue into the livingroom on the right, which has a wide window flooding it with light. Restored ceiling coving creates a nice feature in this room, a nod to its heritage, further enhanced by a hanging chandelier-style light fixture.

The livingroom opens on to a second reception room through double doors; the same wood floor continues in here, making it feel like one big room when the doors are open. It has a black cast-iron fireplace complete with original porcelain tiles, which the owners restored themselves. This room is currently used as a playroom but it could also be a diningroom.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Living/dining area

Kitchen

Down two steps towards the back of the house is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen-diner with a living space just beyond, looking out to the back garden. The owners worked with Konstruct Interiors for this double-height extension. The cleverly designed kitchen by Brendan Kavanagh Kitchens is a real selling point of this home. The island-unit-cum-dining-table is super-functional, designed as a quartz-topped sink unit – with navy/grey built-in cupboards underneath – it has a wooden four-seater table forming an L-shape around it.

There is no shortage of all-important light with three hanging lights installed above the island and a large rectangular roof light over the kitchen, which consists of sleek white wooden units, a white metro-style splashback in a geometric configuration and stylish gold handles. The white walls continue into the good-sized living space where the owners have a cosy mustard-coloured sofa. From here, French doors lead out to a tiled patio. There is also a small patio area at the end of the garden while the rest is laid in lawn.

An almost ceiling-height handleless cupboard, made from wood panels, covers the adjacent wall and continues down the hall, forming the door for the guest WC – tiled in bright yellow hexagons – built into the nook under the stairs.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Attic room

Garden

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms. Two overlook the back garden while the main bedroom spans the front of the property with a concealed walk-in wardrobe behind a grey wall of square panelling that is sure to impress. The colour scheme of the family bathroom may not suit everyone’s taste but is likely to be a highlight for those with a love of contemporary design. With pink geometric tiles and matt-black accents – including the shower, the vanity and the wall radiator – it has white marble-effect tiles on the floor, which also frame the kid-sized bath.

Up another set of stairs is the converted attic room, with wood floors and a Velux window, it makes a perfect home office space and has two built-in desks made by Kennedy Carpentry.

While the property isn’t overlooked at present, the Jesuits’ former lands at Milltown Park lie beyond the back garden wall. Acquired by Ardstone Capital in 2019, the site received planning permission for 671 apartments in 2021. Although this decision was subsequently quashed when An Bord Pleanála decided, on the basis of legal advice, not to contest judicial review cases linked to the work of its former deputy chairman, Paul Hyde, the site is still likely to be developed on at some point in the future.

This home is in a great location, in a quiet cul-de-sac with the schools and amenities of Ranelagh and Donnybrook villages within walking distance, and St Stephen’s Green just a 20-minute walk away. The refurbishment included rewiring, replumbing as well as the installation of double-glazed windows and extensive insulation, boosting the property’s Ber from a low D to an impressive B3. This turnkey, contemporary home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €985,000.