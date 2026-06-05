Munster sign Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach on a two-year deal

Munster have signed Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The Galway native joins from Ulster and his recruitment is a significant fillip for his new employers given Duffy’s standing and respect within the game. He replaces Alex Codling in the role.

A vastly experienced coach who specialises in developing and nurturing young talent, Duffy is a former Connacht lock who played a key role as assistant coach in the province’s 2016 Pro12 title win.

In his playing days, he lined out for his province, the Ireland Under-21s, Ireland A and the Barbarians before his promising playing career was cut short at the age of just 21 for medical reasons.

From there he started coaching at junior level before progressing through the coaching system, working as a coach development officer at grassroots level and as an elite player development officer in the Connacht academy.

He was a head coach of the Connacht Under-20s and held assistant coach roles with the Connacht Eagles and the Ireland Under-18 Clubs team for several years. He moved into the senior provincial set-up alongside Pat Lam for the Pro12 triumph and served the province before moving on in 2021.

He was involved with the Tonga national team on their northern hemisphere tour in 2021 and joined the Ireland Under-20s coaching team in 2022, helping the side to a Grand Slam title. Duffy moved to Australia in 2022 and joined Super Rugby outfit Western Force as forwards coach.

After two successful years in Perth, he returned to Ireland and has spent the past two seasons at Ulster, playing an important role in developing the province’s forward talent.

Seán Cronin, who coached the senior team’s scrum throughout the 2025/26 season, will return to this role as provincial talent coach on a full-time basis. In addition, Seán will take on the additional remit of pathway scrum coach.

Jimmy Duffy said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Munster and I’m excited for the challenge ahead. There is a great deal of potential at the club and I’m looking forward to working with the players and staff over the coming seasons.”

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Jimmy is an excellent addition to our coaching team. He has proven himself as a quality coach with teams across the URC, Super Rugby and the Ireland Under-20s.

“He comes with a glowing reputation for developing players and driving high standards and accountability. When we spoke, I was impressed with Jimmy’s sense of purpose, his attention to detail and work ethic. I have no doubt he has the tools to drive us forward and look forward to working alongside him next season.”