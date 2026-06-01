Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV: 10 of the best new shows to watch in June

Not Suitable for Work

From Tuesday, June 2nd, Disney+

Five twentysomethings are trying to make it in the Big Apple, fuelled by coffee, ambition and a tendency to wisecrack at every opportunity. Is this our new Friends fix? Mindy Kaling’s comedy series, set in Manhattan’s affluent Murray Hill neighbourhood, follows the misadventures of a handful of young professionals, but don’t expect much hanging around in coffee shops musing on modern life: these friends are too busy trying to scramble up the corporate ladder to sit around listening to someone singing Smelly Cat. Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis star in this workplace comedy of errors.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

From Wednesday, June 3rd, Netflix

After the success of the movie biopic Michael, the battle for Michael Jackson’s legacy continues with this three-part docuseries taking us behind the scenes at the singer’s trial on charges of child molestation. It features interviews with people who were directly involved with the trial, including jurors, witnesses and key people in the courtroom. Unlike OJ’s trial, Jackson’s wasn’t televised, but the documentary features lots of news footage, including scenes outside the courtroom, and a bizarre direct-to-camera appeal for impartial judgment from Jackson himself. Twenty years after the singer was acquitted, this series focuses on the downfall of the one-time king of pop.

Clarkson’s Farm season five

From Wednesday, June 3rd, Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson must be doing something right down at Diddly Squat Farm, because he’s made it to a fifth series without the whole venture going pork-belly up. But a new threat to the farm comes in the form of a British government budget that has the farming community hopping mad. Clarkson has plans to bring Diddly Squat into the digital age with some high-tech innovations, but this will entail Kaleb, his trusty right-hand man, venturing outside Britain for the first time in his life.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell & The Witness

From Thursday, June 4th, Netflix

This month Netflix has two offerings dealing with one terrible tragedy in 1992. The Murder of Rachel Nickell tells the story of the horrific murder of a young mother in broad daylight on Wimbledon Common, in London. Director Lucy Bowden looks into the flawed investigation that followed Nickell’s murder, which took an inordinate amount of time and led to the wrong person being prosecuted. The sole witness to Nickell’s murder was her two-year-old toddler, Alex; The Witness dramatises the aftermath of Nickell’s murder as her partner, André Hanscombe, focuses on healing his traumatised son and protecting him from the media maelstrom.

Cape Fear

From Friday, June 5th, Apple TV

The original 1962 film starred Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck; the 1991 remake was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis. We can’t seem to stay away from the cape: now comes a new TV thriller series starring Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson, and executive produced by Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Bardem is bad guy Max Cady, who has been released from prison after 17 years and is looking for revenge. Adams and Wilson play the married lawyers Anna and Tom Bowden. When they learn that Anna’s former client is now free, they realise that their lives – and the lives of their family – are now on a knife edge and that nowhere is safe.

Norway: The Dark Horse

From Tuesday, June 9th, Netflix

While the Republic of Ireland have seen their World Cup hopes dashed despite a late resurgence, Norway have finally managed to qualify for this summer’s tournament in North America, marking a return to big international tournaments after 26 years of hurt and heartache. This is in no small way thanks to a new generation of Norse goalscoring gods, including Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and the mighty Manchester City star Erling Haaland. This two-part documentary charts the team’s renaissance under head coach Stale Solbakken. Can Norway get out of their group of death with France and Senegal and go all the way to the final?

Every Year After

From Wednesday, June 10th, Prime Video

The sun is out, the mercury’s up, the summer is beginning and love is in the air. But something’s missing – and you know what that is: with no new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, we’re facing a teen-romance drama drought. Fear not, because here’s another tumescent adolescent tale, this one based on the bestselling novel Every Summer After, by Carley Fortune, and set around the idyllic lake resort of Barry’s Bay. There’s even a dream girl with a funny name – Percy – and no shortage of hunks to deliver smouldering looks in her general direction. The series follows Percy’s summer visits to Barry’s Bay over six years and asks: what if your first love was actually the one? Look away now, Mom and Dad.

Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You

From Thursday, June 18th, Netflix

David Burroughs is serving a life sentence for a murder he did not commit. The victim? His own son. No one believes him, and he’s doomed to rot in jail for the rest of his life. But then he receives word that his son may still be alive, so he vows to find his child and prove his innocence. But first there’s going to have to be a jailbreak. What will Burroughs find when he gets outside? A world of lies, deceit, betrayal and danger, of course, plus all the twisty plots we’d expect from this latest telly adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller. Sam Worthington stars as Burroughs, with a cast that includes Britt Lower as his sister-in-law Rachel, Milo Ventimiglia as Rachel’s ex-boyfriend Hayden and Madeleine Stowe as the wealthy heiress Gertrude.

Sugar, season two

From Friday, June 19th, Apple TV

Colin Farrell and Jin Ha in Sugar, premiering June 19th, 2026, on Apple TV

John Sugar is a private detective in Los Angeles who also happens to be a bit of a cineaste. So it’s no surprise that his life resembles a neo-noir detective flick in the style of Elmore Leonard. Colin Farrell returns as Sugar in this second series, and he’s still searching for his missing sister, with hope diminishing of ever finding her. But he’s still got to work, so he takes on a new client: a boxer who is trying to track down his troubled older brother. Soon Sugar’s investigation uncovers a wider conspiracy that could see him getting KO’d – and not getting up again.

The Bear, season five

From June 25th, Disney+

Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear. Photo: Disney+

Season four of the hard-boiled restaurant drama ended on a bombshell, as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) announced he was quitting the catering business, leaving the titular restaurant in the hands of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Abby Elliott). But have The Bear’s new proprietors been sold a pup? There’s no money in the kitty, the backers are threatening to sell up and, just to put the icing on the cake, there’s a big storm on the way. Despite these challenges, the trio are determined to rally the team for one last service and finally nail that elusive Michelin star. But what makes a great restaurant, its food or its people? The staff of the Bear are about to find out in this final series of the Emmy-winning drama.