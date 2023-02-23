Five homes on view this week in Co Dublin

45 Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€845,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft). The property in good order has a west-facing rear garden, rear pedestrian access and a converted attic. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

4 Saval Park Gardens, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€895,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Four bedroom semidetached house extending to 152sq m (1,636sq ft). While the property would benefit from upgrading, it has a super location and has a large rear garden with potential to extend – subject to planning. It has views of Dublin Bay from the front bedrooms. Ber E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

7 Watson Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€750,000, Colliers

Detached four-bedroom bungalow extending to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). The property has large private gardens to the rear and is located in a quiet enclave close to Killiney and Dalkey, with easy access to the M50 and N11. Ber E1

On view: Strictly by appointment at colliers.com

3 Holywell Lawn, Swords, Co Dublin

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 88sq m (947sq ft). The property, which faces west, has a converted attic, new flooring throughout and a new kitchen and built-in wardrobes from 2018. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

25 Wainsfort Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€750,000, Mullery O’Gara

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 154sq m (1,662sq ft). The property located on a popular road, is within walking distance to a number of schools and parks, the villages of Terenure and Templeogue and is well served by public transport. Ber E1

On view: Strictly by appointment at mulleryogara.ie