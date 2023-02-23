Five homes on view this week in Co Dublin

45 Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€845,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft). The property in good order has a west-facing rear garden, rear pedestrian access and a converted attic. Ber C1
On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
4 Saval Park Gardens, Dalkey, Co Dublin
€895,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Four bedroom semidetached house extending to 152sq m (1,636sq ft). While the property would benefit from upgrading, it has a super location and has a large rear garden with potential to extend – subject to planning. It has views of Dublin Bay from the front bedrooms. Ber E2
On view: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com
7 Watson Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
€750,000, Colliers
Detached four-bedroom bungalow extending to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). The property has large private gardens to the rear and is located in a quiet enclave close to Killiney and Dalkey, with easy access to the M50 and N11. Ber E1
On view: Strictly by appointment at colliers.com
3 Holywell Lawn, Swords, Co Dublin
€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 88sq m (947sq ft). The property, which faces west, has a converted attic, new flooring throughout and a new kitchen and built-in wardrobes from 2018. Ber C1
On view: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
25 Wainsfort Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W
€750,000, Mullery O’Gara
Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 154sq m (1,662sq ft). The property located on a popular road, is within walking distance to a number of schools and parks, the villages of Terenure and Templeogue and is well served by public transport. Ber E1
On view: Strictly by appointment at mulleryogara.ie