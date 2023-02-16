What will €525,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Number 25 St Patrick's Villas, Ringsend, Dublin 4, benefits from an east-facing patio with raised bedding and mature shrubs.

TOWN

Address: 26 St Patrick’s Villas, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

With just two bedrooms and extending to 74sq m (797sq ft), the interiors of this house are just lovely. Bathed in light, both bedrooms are doubles and the kitchen has high-end Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances. With a Ber of C2, the property benefits from an east-facing patio with raised bedding and mature shrubs.

Plus: Lovely light-filled interiors

Minus: The patio would benefit from a good weeding.

COUNTRY

Address: 20 Grange Cove, Waterford

Agent: DNG Reid and Coppinger

Number 20 Grange Cove, Waterford.

Located in a quiet development off Dunmore Road, this four-bedroom house overlooks a large green and extends to 176sq m (1,894sq ft). The detached property, which is within walking distance of the University hospital and the Ardkeen shopping centre, is just a short drive to the coastal destinations of Tramore, Dunmore East and Woodtown.

READ MORE

Plus: Fine house, with a south-facing rear garden and a Ber of C1

Minus: The rear garden would benefit from further planting