Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kerry

Number 15 Dean's Court, Deansgrange, Blackrock, Co Dublin, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Deansgrange village.

€575,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow extending to 76sq m (818sq ft). The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Deansgrange village, has a low-maintenance rear garden with scope to extend — subject to planning. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Number 11 Chamley Park, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

€1.35m, O’Farrell Cleere Auctioneers

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 248sq m (2,669sq ft). In good order, the property has a private south-facing rear garden with a large patio and has a good position in the development of just 20 detached homes. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at ofarrellcleere.ie

Number 38 Fairfield Close, Dingle, Co Kerry

AMV €295,000, Mannix Property Services

First floor, two-bedroom apartment extending to 85sq m (915sq ft). Located at the harbour with views from a private balcony overlooking Dingle Bay, the property, which has good storage in both double bedrooms, will be auctioned on February 22nd. Ber A2

On view: Strictly by appointment at mannixproperty.ie

Number 34 McCabe Villas, Booterstown Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). The property has ample parking for two cars to the front and has a side entrance to the well-maintained rear garden. It is located in the heart of Booterstown close to all amenities. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Number 69 Silchester Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€895,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 124sq m (1,335sq ft). The property which has a private southwesterly-facing rear garden that extends to 28m (92ft) in length, is a short stroll from the local Dart station. Ber D2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com