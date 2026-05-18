Why planning is so important for your home renovation

A well-run project is not just about what you do, but when you do it. Getting the sequence right allows each stage to follow on properly and avoids unnecessary rework. Photograph: Getty

When people think about going over budget on a renovation, it’s usually in terms of the bigger decisions that come to mind, such as increasing the overall size of the project, or upgrading the finishes. While those things do have a significant impact on the overall cost, they are not the only reason your costs creep up. There are also smaller, less obvious decisions, the kind that feel practical or even sensible at the time, but can quietly add cost, delay and complexity as a project unfolds. Here are a few that come up time and time again.

Not keeping up with maintenance

If you are planning a renovation project, it can be tempting to postpone smaller maintenance tasks so that everything can be dealt with at once. A minor leak, a damp patch, or something else that does not feel urgent is often left until the larger works begin.

What people often underestimate, however, is how long it can take for a project to start on site. From initial design through to planning, detailed drawings and tendering, it is not unusual for many months to pass before work actually begins. In some cases, projects are delayed for a year or more for a variety of reasons.

During that time, those smaller issues do not stand still. What might have been a relatively simple fix can develop into something far more significant.

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The irony is that these are often the easiest and least disruptive things to deal with early on. Left unchecked, they can become far more complex and costly to resolve once the project is under way.

By the time your builder is on site, you may no longer be dealing with a minor repair, but with something that can disrupt the programme, delay other work and add unplanned costs.

Staying on top of maintenance is not separate from your renovation budget. It is a key part of keeping it under control.

Buying items too early because they’re a ‘good deal’

It is very easy for sizes or service requirements to be overlooked when buying items in advance of a renovation. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

It can seem like a good idea to buy something when it is on offer, particularly if it is a higher-value item and you feel like you are getting a bargain. But if it has not been properly co-ordinated with your layout and overall design, it can create more problems than it solves.

I often see this with furniture and appliances. Items are bought early because they are on offer or feel like a great find. The intention is good, but without checking that they will work with the overall design, it is very easy for sizes or service requirements to be overlooked.

That might mean a sofa that does not quite fit the space as intended, or an appliance that requires plumbing or connections that were not allowed for. In some cases, these items cannot be returned, so the design ends up having to be adjusted to accommodate them.

What follows is usually a compromise and often additional cost, as layouts are reworked, services are altered or other elements are changed to make everything fit.

Getting the sequence wrong

Finishes such as painting or flooring can be done too early. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Even with a well-thought-out design, the order in which things are done on site matters hugely.

There can be a temptation to start certain elements early to feel like progress is being made, or to bring in different contractors before the main building work is complete. This is often driven by availability. A contractor may have a free slot – and it can feel like an opportunity that should not be missed.

Landscaping is a common example, where work is carried out too soon and then damaged or disrupted as construction continues.

The same applies inside the house. Finishes such as painting or flooring can be done too early, only to be affected by later, messier stages of the build. When things are carried out too early or out of sequence, they have to be protected while other work continues around them.

That protection takes time and adds cost, and there is still a risk of damage. It can also slow the overall build, as trades are forced to work around completed elements, rather than moving through the project in a straightforward way.

A well-run project is not just about what you do, but when you do it. Getting the sequence right allows each stage to follow on properly and avoids unnecessary rework.

If you are managing a project yourself, it is worth getting some advice on scheduling. A good contractor or design team will usually guide this process, but without that structure, it is very easy for things to happen in the wrong order.

Over-comparing decisions

It is completely understandable to want to explore options and make sure you are making the right choices. But constantly revisiting decisions, particularly once a project is under way, can quietly derail progress.

I often see projects slow down because clients are still comparing alternatives or reconsidering earlier choices. In some cases, too many options or too many opinions can lead to decision fatigue, where instead of gaining clarity, progress can begin to stall.

This can result in delays, revised drawings and in some cases reordering or undoing work that has already been completed. Once work has started, even relatively small changes can have knock-on effects, so it is important that the design is as resolved as possible before starting on site.

There is real value in doing the research early, making informed decisions and then allowing the project to move forward with confidence. If possible, having one trusted adviser to guide through the process can make a significant difference, helping you stay focused and avoiding unnecessary back and forth.