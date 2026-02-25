Gardiner Street serviced apartment business guiding at €5.25m

38-39 Gardiner Street Upper in Dublin 1 is comprised of 22 self-contained studios and one-bedroom apartments

Having sold for €1.8 million in 2016 when it was in use as a hostel, number 38-39 Gardiner Street in Dublin 1 has returned to the market through agent Colliers as a fully upgraded and operational serviced apartment business, at a guide price of €5.25 million.

Dublin Central Suites, as it is now known, comprises 22 modern, self-contained units distributed across a pair of restored mid-terrace Georgian buildings. The property, which traded under the Sonder brand up until last year, is now being sold by its owner, an Irish private investor, as a going concern or with vacant possession.

It consists of a mix of 14 studios and eight one‑bedroom apartments, all of which have been finished to a high standard. Each unit features a fully equipped kitchenette, ensuite bathroom, and dining and seating areas suited to both leisure and corporate stays.

The guest accommodation is complemented by integrated workspaces and a reception area, along with laundry facilities, secure luggage storage, an office space and a rear yard with parking access.

As protected structures (RPS 3125 and 3126), the buildings retain their Georgian character. The property’s original features include ornate coving, centre roses, high ceilings and sash windows, while the original staircase and flooring have been preserved.

Positioned just off Dorset Street Lower and a short walk from Croke Park, the property is well connected by public transport thanks to its proximity to Busáras and the Dart, Luas and commuter rail services at Connolly Station.

The building is situated within walking distance of O’Connell Street and visitor attractions such as Trinity College, Temple Bar, the Spire, Dublin Castle and the Guinness Storehouse.

Gillian Earley of Colliers says: “Dublin Central Suites represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a high‑performing serviced apartment asset in a core city centre location.

“With strong guest demand, a proven trading history and adaptable unit layouts, the property is well-positioned for continued income generation and future growth within Dublin’s thriving hospitality sector.”