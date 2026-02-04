Delmar joins BNP Paribas Real Estate as head of retail and director in capital markets

BNP Paribas Real Estate has appointed Niall Delmar as head of its retail division and as a director of its capital markets team.

Delmar brings a wealth of experience to BNP Paribas. With 12 years’ combined experience in retail and capital markets roles, most recently with Colliers and JLL, he has acted for a broad range of investors, landlords and occupiers across Ireland.

Speaking about the appointment, Peter Flanagan, managing director and head of capital markets at BNP Paribas Real Estate said, “We are delighted to welcome Niall to our firm. This strategic hire is an important appointment for our business. It will further strengthen our advisory capability and deepens the firm’s expertise across both agency and capital markets.”

Delmar said, “I’m excited to be joining BNP at such an important time for the market. The company’s strong international presence, combined with its local expertise, creates a powerful proposition for clients, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth.”