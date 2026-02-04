Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Delmar joins BNP Paribas Real Estate as head of retail and director in capital markets

Industry stalwart brings wealth of experience from stints at both Colliers and JLL

BNP Paribas Real Estate's new head of retail, Neil Delmar, and the firm's managing director Peter Flanagan
BNP Paribas Real Estate's new head of retail, Neil Delmar, and the firm's managing director Peter Flanagan
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Feb 04 2026 - 05:501 MIN READ

BNP Paribas Real Estate has appointed Niall Delmar as head of its retail division and as a director of its capital markets team.

Delmar brings a wealth of experience to BNP Paribas. With 12 years’ combined experience in retail and capital markets roles, most recently with Colliers and JLL, he has acted for a broad range of investors, landlords and occupiers across Ireland.

Speaking about the appointment, Peter Flanagan, managing director and head of capital markets at BNP Paribas Real Estate said, “We are delighted to welcome Niall to our firm. This strategic hire is an important appointment for our business. It will further strengthen our advisory capability and deepens the firm’s expertise across both agency and capital markets.”

Delmar said, “I’m excited to be joining BNP at such an important time for the market. The company’s strong international presence, combined with its local expertise, creates a powerful proposition for clients, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions