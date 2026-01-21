Rohan Holdings fires up delivery of 500,000sq ft of logistics space along the M50

Logistics and warehouse specialist Rohan Holdings is advancing the construction of its next phase of units in three business parks around the M50 motorway and expects to have more than 500,000sq ft (46,452sq m) of space under construction by mid-2026.

In addition to Drake House, the 290,000sq ft (26,867sq m) facility being delivered for Sports Direct at Dublin Airport Logistics Park presently, construction has now commenced on the next speculative building at this scheme. Goldcrest House, which extends to 60,000sq ft (5,574sq m) and due for completion in the final quarter of this year, will comprise a high-bay warehouse and office facility with a large secure yard. The building will be highly sustainable and feature PV panels for on-site power generation, rainwater harvesting, EV charging, LEED Gold sustainability certification, EU Taxonomy compliance and an A-rated Ber.

Elsewhere in the capital, Rohan Holdings has commenced construction of an essential-mail distribution centre for An Post at its North City Business Park development, which faces on to the M50 at Junction 5 (Finglas). This facility, which forms part of An Post’s “zero carbon by 2030” commitment, is being developed at the same time as a new Mercedes showroom and maintenance facility in the park. Rohan has planning permission in place for three additional speculative units in this park, ranging in size from 20,000sq ft (1,858sq m) to 40,000sq ft (3,716sq m), which can be delivered within 12 months.

At its Southwest Business Park, which adjoins the Cheeverstown Luas stop in Citywest (just off the N7), Rohan has recently leased the final unit in its first phase of development - comprising 155,000sq ft (14,400sq ft). With phase 1 now fully let to a range of occupiers including Toolbank, Medray, An Post and EZ Living, Rohan is tendering the works packages for a 162,500sq ft (15,097sq ft) headquarters-style warehouse and office facility it intends to commence in the second quarter of 2026 and complete in the first half of next year. The office facilities will feature air conditioning, raised-access floors and canteen and changing facilities while the warehouse will have a 14m clear internal height, an FM 1 floor and the option of a sprinkler system (planning permission is in place for the tank and pump house, but it is not actually required by the fire certificate). The service yard will be capable of accommodating over 30 articulated trucks.

Elsewhere within its portfolio, Rohan recently leased the remaining vacant office space in its Grand Canal Plaza development – a 150,000sq ft (13,935sq m) campus adjoining Grand Canal Dock Dart station. French bank Societe Generale and US healthcare technology provider Rx Sense have now joined Accenture, BT and Google as occupiers the plaza.

Commenting on Rohan Holdings’ latest plans, the company’s head of asset management, John Casey, said: “Our decision to proceed with the next phase of our development pipeline is underpinned by strong appetite amongst leading occupiers for the best quality space in the best quality locations.”