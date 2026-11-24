Minister for Housing James Browne is one of those progressing measures to cut delays and costs caused by judicial reviews. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Measures to cut delays and costs caused by judicial reviews of construction projects and various other reforms of the planning system are set to come into effect from Thursday.

The Cabinet is to be briefed on how remaining sections of the mammoth 900-page 2024 Planning and Development Act will come into operation this week.

The measures being progressed by Minister for Housing James Browne and Minister of State for Planning John Cummins are aimed at accelerating housing delivery.

Judicial reviews have been blamed for delaying housing and infrastructure projects.

The reforms coming into effect include a requirement that judicial review applicants must have “sufficient interest” in a project to bring proceedings.

The need to apply for leave to take a judicial review is being removed. This is a provision designed to reduce time by around eight weeks and remove unnecessary additional legal costs for all parties.

A judicial review applicant will no longer be able to change pleadings while a case is ongoing and the possibility of a further appeal stage in the Court of Appeal is also being removed.

There is to be a pause on planning permissions that are subject to judicial review so that impacted construction projects do not “lose time” when it comes to the time period permitted for a development while the legal proceedings take place.

Meanwhile, submissions on planning applications and judicial reviews will have to be accompanied by a declaration stating that it is not being done for the purposes of delaying a development or for receiving a payment. This is aimed at ensuring such submissions are not made for spurious purposes.

People will also be able to make minor corrections to planning applications without the need to start the process from scratch.

Revised regulations will come into effect to enable 250 housing units to be built without the requirement for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This is aimed at removing duplication in the system as environmental screening is already untaken by local authorities when they zone land for residential use. An EIA will still be required for developments with more than 250 units.

Separately, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien is to brief colleagues on plans to allow plug-in solar to be used in homes in Ireland and how, pending completion of the necessary safety checks and regulatory controls, the devices could be available for purchase and use as early as next summer. O’Brien is also expected to bring the Energy Affordability Action Plan which sets out various actions to address the cost of energy.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee is to update Cabinet on plans to withdraw Irish troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) peacekeeping mission in Lebanon which is due to be completed by the end of February. More than 30,000 Defence Forces members have served in Lebanon since 1978 but the UN mandate has not been extended after the United States blocked the renewal of the peacekeeping mission. The prospect of Ireland participating in a future European Union mission to Lebanon has featured in the debate over the Government’s plan to scrap the triple lock on deploying significant numbers of Defence Forces personnel overseas.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary is to seek Government approval for the new Pathways to Work strategy for the years 2026 to 2030. It is understood that it includes plans to expand opportunities for upskilling, reskilling and training and also has a focus on inclusion and ensuring that people with disabilities, young people, lone parents and the long-term unemployed are not left behind.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers will update Cabinet on the delivery of the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce Report and Action Plan and progress on nine projects designated as critical infrastructure including the Greater Dublin Drainage Project and MetroLink.