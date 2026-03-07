Aontú accuses Government of ‘carbon tax gouging’ as fuel prices rise due to Iran conflict

Aontú has accused the Government of “carbon tax gouging” as fuel prices rise due to the war in Iran and the Middle East.

Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín told reporters his party is “furious with the Government” over the cost of energy as Aontú members gathered in Portlaoise on Saturday for an ardfheis.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased sharply since the US and Israel began a campaign of strikes on Iran last weekend and there has been a particularly large rise in the cost of home heating oil.

In addition, a planned increase in carbon tax on home heating oil is due to kick-in at the start of May.

Tóibín said it would be “wrong” to raise the tax given there are 300,000 families in energy arrears and prices “are starting to spike”. He claimed the Government was “carbon tax gouging so many families in the country”.

He called for a reduction in carbon tax “in this price surge period” and a permanent stop on increases.

During the week, Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris defended carbon taxes. He said the proceeds are used for retrofitting homes to improve energy efficiency and social welfare protections for people at risk of fuel poverty.

He highlighted existing supports like extending fuel allowance payments to more households and said the Government continues to “keep all measures to support people under review”.

Tóibín said the theme of Aontú’s ardfheis is the social contract, whereby if people work hard they should be able to own a home or at least pay rent. He said his party believes that contract has been “absolutely broken” by the Government.

He said Aontú has “positive solutions” for the housing crisis including streamlining processes like planning permission, procurement and judicial reviews and reducing the rate of VAT, value added tax on the construction of homes.

He was asked by reporters about the resignation from the party of Aisling Considine, a candidate in the 2024 European election.

In a post on X last month about Aontú, she claimed that “rather than being the grassroots-led movement it presents itself as, I found decision-making to be concentrated within a small, left-leaning, group at the top”.

Tóibín said the ardfheis would show that “every single cumann [praty branch] can actually put forward any motion that they want and every single member can actually vote on the motions in any way they like and then each motion that is successful becomes party policy”. He added that this was “democracy happening in real time”.

Aontú has two TDs and one Senator and is running candidates Orla Nugent and Ian Noel Smyth in the upcoming Galway West and Dublin Central byelections respectively.

Tóibin said the ardfheis comes at a time of “serious growth” for the party and suggested it could, based on current polling levels, return at least 12 TDs in the next general election.

He denied that Aontú would be a permanent part of the opposition, saying the issues and crises in Ireland “are far too serious for any political parties to stand on the sidelines”.

He said Aontú has “the most common sense practical solutions to many of the problems that the country has had and we do aim to go into Government”.

On potential future coalition partners, Tóibin said he is “no fan of Fianna Fáil” but was open to going into government with the party.

He argued that the larger party does not have an “ideological core” and that because of this “it is easier to direct Fianna Fáil in terms of which way you want to go as a country”.

He ruled out going into government with Fine Gael, claiming it has “created great damage on a range of different issues in this country over the last number of years”.