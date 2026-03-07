Israel and Iran trade attacks as Trump’s call for surrender dismissed as ‘a dream’

An explosion erupts following strikes near Azadi Tower close to Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty

Israel and Iran traded more attacks as a Middle East war entered a second ‌week on Saturday, and Iran’s president apologised to neighbouring states in a bid to cool anger across the Gulf but stirred criticism from hardliners at home.

“I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions,” Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said, urging them not to join US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He dismissed US president Donald ​Trump’s demand for the Islamic Republic’s unconditional surrender as “a dream”, but said its temporary leadership council had agreed to suspend attacks on nearby states unless strikes on Iran originated from their territory.

Trump nonetheless cast Iran’s apology as a surrender, while saying the country would be “hit very hard” on Saturday and warned the US could widen its attacks.

Israel warned Lebanon of a “disastrous” fallout if it did not rein in Iran-backed Hizbullah on Saturday, as it pounded ‌the group’s strongholds around the country with air strikes and mounted a deadly airborne raid in the east.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that Israel “still has many more targets” to strike in Iran “to destabilise the regime and allow for change,” appearing to suggest that there was no immediate end in sight to the war as it entered its second week.

“We are continuing at full power,” he told the Israeli public.

Netanyahu added that the decision to go to war with Iran was motivated, in part, by the Iranian government’s decision to move its nuclear and missile projects so far underground that they would be “immune to any assault”.

He repeated a slogan that has become a touchstone for him since the October 7th, 2023, Hamas attacks on southern Israel that incited the crisis of the past 2½ years: “We are changing the face of the Middle East.”

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above Netanya, Israel, on Saturday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty

Pezeshkian’s comments caused a political stir in Iran, prompting his office to reiterate Iran’s military would respond firmly to attacks from US bases in the region.

Hours later, the president repeated his statement on social media but left out the apology from his speech that had angered hardliners, including the powerful ​Revolutionary Guards.

Shortly after Pezeshkian’s announcement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said their drones struck a US air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi, ‌capital ‌of ​the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters could not independently verify that report. Dubai authorities said an Asian man was killed in the western Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception fell on to a vehicle.

Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 7, 2026

Authorities confirm that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 7, 2026

Earlier, Emirates airline briefly suspended flights to and from Dubai, with the authorities citing a minor incident resulting from a fall of debris after an interception. Dubai authorities also said debris from a third interception caused an incident on the facade of a tower in the Dubai Marina and that no injuries were reported.

A Dublin-bound Emirates flight was delayed as result of the disruption at Dubai airport but was expected to land back in the capital around 1am on Sunday. A separate Government chartered flight bringing Irish citizens seeking to return home from Gulf region left Muscat in Oman on Saturday afternoon.

The ​Revolutionary Guards also targeted US forces at a base in Bahrain, Iranian state media said. Blasts were also heard in Doha, a ​Reuters witness said.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has already spilled beyond Iran’s borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hizbullah ‌fired across the border.

Gulf states voiced outrage that their civilian infrastructure – hotels, ports and oil ​facilities – was struck despite their having had no part in the US-Israeli attacks.

The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have all reported drone or missile attacks over the past week.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh – we ⁠are no easy prey,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said on Friday when visiting those ⁠injured in strikes. The comments were aired on Abu Dhabi TV on ​Saturday and were his first public comments since the Iranian strikes against the Gulf.

A destroyed Lebanese neighbourhood after overnight Israeli air and ground raids in the village of Nabi Chit on Saturday. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

With the conflict spreading, Israel warned Lebanon of a “very heavy price” if it did not rein in Hizbullah, as it pounded the group’s strongholds with air strikes and mounted a deadly airborne raid in the east.

On Saturday morning, more buildings in the Hizbullah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut had been reduced to mounds of smoking rubble, dust and tangled wires, Reuters video showed.

Heavy Israeli bombardment had followed an evacuation order for civilians. The total death toll from Israel’s attacks on Lebanon since Monday has risen to 294, the health ministry said.

The US-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, according to Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani. Huge explosions were heard in parts of Tehran, state media reported, while Israel said it had struck Iranian missile sites and command centres. Iranian attacks have killed 10 people in Israel, and at least six US service members have been killed.

Iran’s apparent strategy of maximum chaos has driven up the costs of the conflict by raising energy prices, hurting global business and logistics links and shaking trust in the ‌stability of a critical region for the world’s economy. Kuwait’s national ⁠oil company began cutting output on Saturday, adding to earlier oil and gas cuts from Iraq and Qatar.

The war has roiled global markets and oil prices have hit multiyear highs with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut. Trump has said the US navy could escort ships in the Gulf. But Iran’s Revolutionary Guards challenged him to do so, with spokesperson Alimohammad Naini saying Iran “welcomes” and is “awaiting” any US presence in the strait, state media said.

Trump ‌reiterated his demand for a say in selecting Iran’s new supreme leader, a notion rejected by Iravani. Hardline clerics have called for the swift selection of a new supreme leader, Iranian media reported on Saturday. Ayatollah Hossein Mozafari, one of the 88-member assembly of experts, the clerical body charged with choosing the next leader, was quoted as ​saying the assembly could meet in the next 24 hours to decide.

“President Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within our region – provided that our neighbours’ airspace, territory, and waters are not used ​to attack the Iranian People – was almost immediately killed by President Trump’s misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent,” said Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in a statement.

“If Mr Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our Powerful Armed Forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get.”

Hamid Rasai, a hardline cleric and lawmaker, wrote on X, “Mr Pezeshkian, your stance was unprofessional, weak and unacceptable”, regarding the Iranian president’s earlier apology to neighbouring states.

One former Revolutionary Guards commander denounced the idea of an apology in a statement on social media.

The judiciary chief, Mohseni-Ejei, a hardline member of the three-man council temporarily holding the powers of supreme leader, said the territory of some ⁠regional countries was being used, openly and secretly, for attacks against Iran, and retaliatory strikes would continue. – New York Times/Reuters