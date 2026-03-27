‘Grace’s Law’ on scrambler bike ban set to take effect

Grace Lynch's final journey after the funeral Mass. She was struck by a scrambler motorcycle at a pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road, Finglas. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Regulations needed to fully implement a ban on the use of scrambler motorbikes in public places are set to take effect next week.

There have been renewed Government efforts to develop the regulations to help enforce the existing ban on scramblers on roads and in parks after the death of 16-year-old Grace Lynch in January.

She died after being hit by a scrambler as she used a pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road, Finglas. A man later appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

Grace Lynch was 16 years old when she died in January. Photograph: rip.ie

The new regulations are to be known as Grace’s Law.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien intends to bring the regulations to Cabinet next Wednesday with an expectation that, once approved, they can be in place within days.

He said he has remained in contact with Grace’s family to update them on progress.

“They’ve been incredibly strong through this whole awful situation,” he said.

“I made it clear that we would bring about a ban on scramblers in all public places, public parks and on public roads.”

There is a final meeting on the matter with the Attorney General on Monday in advance of the Cabinet meeting.

O’Brien said one issue that had to be dealt with was a lack of a definition of a scrambler in Irish law.

In terms of penalties for those caught with scramblers in public places, he said there would be “confiscation and destruction” of the vehicle, but said specific penalties would be set out after he gets Cabinet approval for the regulations.

Scramblers will still be able to be used for sporting purposes in certain designated areas, but not anywhere else.