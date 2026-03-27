Taoiseach says unsuccessful Limerick garda prosecutions should be reviewed internally

'The criminal justice system and the length of time it takes can exacerbate the trauma on people,' said Taoiseach Micheál Martin. File photogragph: Collins

The length of time it takes prosecutions to move through the courts can put extraordinary “pressure” and “trauma” on those involved, including people accused of crimes, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking in Limerick, Martin was addressing questions about investigations into, and the prosecution of, several gardaí in the division. A Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) inquiry culminated in gardaí being acquitted of criminal charges in one case, having criminal charges withdrawn in another, and being suspended for six years without being charged with any offence in two other cases.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), as well as solicitors for the gardaí involved, have called for a public inquiry into the circumstances of why the investigation and prosecution were pursued.

Martin said he supported an internal Garda review of the situation, and that while he did not have the “full background to the entire situation ... the length of time that all of this takes puts enormous pressures on families and people”.

He described the time it takes for the legal system to reach a conclusion as a problem.

“The criminal justice system and the length of time it takes can exacerbate the trauma on people.”

While supporting an internal review, the Taoiseach indicated he did not favour a public inquiry.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] is independent and politicians cannot interfere in the work of the DPP or its office or indeed in the operational running of An Garda Síochána,” he said.

“I understand fully the concerns and the anger of many people in terms of what transpired but the courts did acquit and the courts dealt with the situation.

“We have to be careful about having public inquiries on so many issues ... Public inquiries take an inordinate length of time, cost an enormous amount of money, and often do not give solace to those who sought them in the first instance.”

Four serving gardaí and a retired superintendent were acquitted of charges of perverting the course of justice over allegations of giving preferential treatment to individuals who were facing potential or pending road traffic prosecutions.

Three more gardaí were told this week that after six years of suspension from work, the DPP was dropping charges against them and they were free to return to duty.

Two other gardaí, suspended for several years without being charged with any offence, were also informed that their suspensions had been lifted and they were free to return to work.

Several civil cases for damages have arisen as a consequence of the outcome of the investigation and failed prosecutions.

In total, 130 Garda members in the Limerick Division were interviewed as part of the GNBCI inquiry into alleged traffic offences.

The GRA said the gardaí involved were suspended and prosecuted for doing their job, including the lawful use of “garda discretion”, a long-standing practice in community policing.

The GRA described the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation inquiry and charges against the Garda members as a “witch hunt”.

Garda Headquarters has not responded to these claims.

The GRA is to put forward a motion to its delegates, officially calling for a public inquiry, at its annual conference in Westport, Co Mayo, in three weeks’ time.