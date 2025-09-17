Live: Dáil returns with budget and cost-of-living likely to dominate

Main Points

After a two-month summer break the Dáil returns today.

The return coincides with a busy political period with the presidential election and pre-budget planning under way, while the Eoin Hayes ‘blackface’ controversy rumbles on.

Security is very tight around Leinster House as protests often mark the return of the Dáil.

Two of the big issues this term are likely to be housing and cost-of-living pressures.

The action begins with Leaders’ Questions at 2pm.

The three confirmed presidential candidates - Heather Humphreys (Fine Gael), Jim Gavin (Fianna Fáil) and Catherine Connolly (Independent) - were all canvassing at the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday.

Some 78,500 people attended the opening day of the three-day event.

A glimpse of what lies in store for the successful candidate was apparent when President Michael D Higgins arrived in a five-car entourage led by two gardaí on horseback, Ronan McGreevy reports.

Bob Geldof has said being president of Ireland would be interesting “up to a point”, but that he doesn’t have the time.

The Boomtown Rats singer was linked to a possible Áras bid after it emerged that he discussed the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin over the phone late last month.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Geldof (73) said “fairly high-powered” people rang him to see whether he was seriously considering a run, to which he responded no, as: “Literally, I have no time.”

He said they pushed further, asking him to talk to the Taoiseach about it. “He got the same lobby saying: ‘Will you talk to Geldof?’ ... So Micheál called me.”

Outside of Leinster House, the hunt for another presidential candidate continues apace with a small number of hopeful Independents making pleas to councils across the State.

Meanwhile, the other big political set piece of the autumn - the National Ploughing Championships - continues apace in Screggan, Co Offaly.

Aside from that, we can look forward to a three-week period of pre-leaking about what’s in the budget ahead of October 7th, reports Harry McGee.

