Taoiseach leads tributes after death of former mayor of Co Cork (54)

Former mayor of Co Cork and disability advocate Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy has died at the age of 54.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin led tributes to Mr Murphy who died suddenly at the weekend at his home in west Cork.

Mr Murphy, who was paralysed following a car crash in 1993, was first co-opted to Cork County Council in 2008 for the Bantry Local Electoral Area and was elected for the first time in 2009 and re-elected at every subsequent local election.

“Patrick Gerard was born and grew up on the Beara Peninsula. He played football for Urhan and Beara and throughout his life was committed to the GAA and its ideals – he was a natural public representative,” the Taoiseach said, extending his sympathies to Mr Murphy’s brothers, Michael and Noel.

He said Mr Murphy cared deeply and passionately about his place and community development. He was a long-standing member of West Cork Development Partnership and a founding member of Cork Local Link and Employability West Cork.

“Patrick Gerard overcame adversity in his early life with great courage and determination. He continued to advocate for people with disabilities, working with the National Learning Network in Bantry to ensure that those with disabilities were supported and represented,” Mr Martin said.

“Patrick Gerard was warm, positive and inspirational. On a personal basis, I always enjoyed his company and found him friendly, kind and insightful. His was an important and respected voice within the party along with his community and county.”

The Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion and Fianna Fáil TD for Cork Northwest, Michael Moynihan, said Mr Murphy was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of his community.

“Patrick Gerard was a passionate and tireless advocate for education, especially for special education and school transport,” he said.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, who served as deputy county mayor to Cllr Murphy in 2018/2019, said Cllr Murphy was respected by colleagues in all parties for his integrity, his depth of local knowledge and his co-operative approach to solving issues.