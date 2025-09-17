Bob Geldof says he ‘wouldn’t have time’ to be president

Bob Geldof told Sky News 'high-powered' people approached him about running in the presidential election in Ireland. Photograph: Chris Hoare/The New York Times

Bob Geldof has said being president of Ireland would be interesting “up to a point”, but that he doesn’t have the time.

The Boomtown Rats singer was linked to a possible Áras bid after it emerged that he discussed the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin over the phone late last month.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Geldof (73) said the phone call was arranged after “high-powered” people approached him about the election.

“What happened was, we played at one of the big festivals in Ireland and, coming off-stage, somebody said: ‘Are you going to make a run for the president?’

“But they ask that of everybody in Ireland – that’s the first thing – because anyone can, which is good.”

[ Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says he would not back Bob Geldof for presidentOpens in new window ]

Mr Geldof said he replied by saying he would “like to do something new, interesting and useful”, adding that this “set the hares running”.

He said “fairly high-powered” people rang him to see whether he was seriously considering a run, to which he responded no, as: “Literally, I have no time.”

He said they pushed further, asking him to talk to the Taoiseach about it. “He got the same lobby saying: ‘Will you talk to Geldof?’ ... So Micheál called me.”

Mr Geldof said he asked the Taoiseach what he thought about him becoming Fianna Fáil’s presidential candidate, to which Mr Martin apparently replied: “I think it would be great ... But I’ve already chosen someone.” This was a reference to former Dublin GAA boss Jim Gavin, who is now the party’s candidate.

“I said: ‘That’s the end of the conversation, Taoiseach. Thanks very much.’ And that was it,” Mr Geldof recalled.

Referencing the fact that Independent candidates need to secure the backing of 20 members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to contest the election, Mr Geldof said: “I didn’t want to do that, but I simply wouldn’t have had time.”

Mr Geldof said the seven-year term was also off-putting, noting his family and band are based in the United Kingdom.

“My kids are here, my missus is here, my homes are here. I’d miss London. The band is here. I wouldn’t be able to play. You know, would it be interesting? Yes, up to a point, though.”

The Boomtown Rats are set to embark on a tour in the coming weeks. On Tuesday night, Mr Geldof received the Sky Arts lifetime achievement award.

When asked whether he might consider running in seven years’ time, Mr Geldof said: “I’ll be dead.”

He was also asked whether he was relieved that MMA fighter Conor McGregor was no longer in the running for president, to which he replied: “Yes.”