Live: Hayes to remain in Social Democrats after controversy; latest from presidential race

Welcome to today’s politics live story where we will be updating you on all the big stories of the day and bringing you the latest news in the lead-up to the presidential election.

The headline news this morning is Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said that Eoin Hayes, who wore brown make-up on his face and hands while dressed up as Barack Obama for a Halloween party, would remain a party member.

Today’s agenda

The latest from the Social Democrats think-in this morning on the back of the Eoin Hayes controversy.

Presidential candidates are heading to the Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly as they canvass ahead of the election.

A number of councils across the country are hearing from potential presidential candidates.

Key Reads

Jim Gavin received average of €5,000 a year in expenses as Dublin GAA manager

Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin received an average of €5,000 a year in expenses when he was manager of the Dublin gaelic football team, writes Pat Leahy from Cork.

Mr Gavin managed the team to six All-Ireland titles, including a never-before-achieved five in a row, between 2012 and 2019.

The GAA has long been rife with rumours of under-the-counter payments to managers, especially when successful managers move to weaker counties.

In response to questions from The Irish Times, Fianna Fáil said on Mr Gavin’s behalf that he had received “an average of €5,000 per annum” during his time as manager.

“All expenses vouched and mileage according to published rates which the GAA sets at level of public service. No benefits received. Only vouched expenses,” the party said.