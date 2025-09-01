Politics

Bob Geldof speaks to Micheál Martin about presidency

But Fianna Fáil leader says he cannot back musician activist as he is committed to supporting Jim Gavin

Bob Geldof has long campaigned on issues such as famine and international aid. Photograph: Brook Lapping/BBC
Jack Horgan-Jones
Mon Sept 01 2025 - 19:36

Micheál Martin has told musician and campaigner Bob Geldof he was not in a position to nominate him as Fianna Fáil’s presidential candidate and that he had made a commitment to former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin.

Reports of Geldof’s name featuring among a list of potential presidential candidates emerged on Monday.

Seán Kelly withdraws from race for Fine Gael’s presidential nomination, clearing path for Heather Humphreys ]

A number of prominent people at home and abroad are known to have approached Fianna Fáil in relation to the upcoming election.

There was contact made on behalf of Geldof, the driving force behind Live Aid and Band Aid.

It is understood the Taoiseach rang him on Friday as a courtesy and they had a serious and good engagement regarding the presidency.

Jack Horgan-Jones is a Political Correspondent with The Irish Times