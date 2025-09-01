Bob Geldof speaks to Micheál Martin about presidency

Bob Geldof has long campaigned on issues such as famine and international aid. Photograph: Brook Lapping/BBC

Micheál Martin has told musician and campaigner Bob Geldof he was not in a position to nominate him as Fianna Fáil’s presidential candidate and that he had made a commitment to former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin.

Reports of Geldof’s name featuring among a list of potential presidential candidates emerged on Monday.

A number of prominent people at home and abroad are known to have approached Fianna Fáil in relation to the upcoming election.

There was contact made on behalf of Geldof, the driving force behind Live Aid and Band Aid.

It is understood the Taoiseach rang him on Friday as a courtesy and they had a serious and good engagement regarding the presidency.