Threats against Simon Harris being treated as ‘national security’ issue

Gardaí now believe at least one of the threats against Simon Harris came from overseas. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Violent threats against Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family are being treated as a “national security” issue by gardaí, who are employing anti-terrorism legislation to catch the perpetrators.

Gardaí now believe at least one of the threats came from overseas and have asked Interpol for assistance in co-ordinating with other police forces.

This came after officers from the Special Detective Unit, which is leading the investigation, obtained IP addresses and other identifying data relating to the accounts where the threats originated. The data was provided by social media platforms on request from the Garda.

Details of additional threats, which were made as part of an apparently co-ordinated campaign, have also emerged. A week ago, it was reported calls were made to three Garda stations alleging there was a bomb in Mr Harris’s home in Greystones, Co Wicklow, which he shares with his wife and two young children.

In fact, bomb threats were made to six stations. Gardaí believe the calls came from a group of men who organised the campaign on the Telegram social media platform.

The Tánaiste’s home was evacuated while Garda dog units searched the property.

The hoax bomb calls followed threats of a sexual nature made against a member of the Harris family days previously, and threats to kidnap his children the previous weekend. The kidnapping threat resulted in the arrest of a woman for questioning who was later released.

As part of the investigations, officials have employed legislation enacted in 2023 which compels telecommunications companies to preserve and produce data “where such access is necessary for national security or law enforcement purposes”.

Gardaí have now obtained an order from a judge that requires companies, including social media platforms, to immediately “freeze” data relating to specific accounts so it can be preserved for the investigation and any possible prosecutions.

Sources said that such is the volume and nature of the threats that they are being treated as a national security issue. There is concern threats of this nature, even if they are never carried out, may impair Ministers from carrying out their duties, Garda sources said.

Justin Kelly, who took over as Garda Commissioner this month, is understood to have devoted significant resources to the investigation amid increasing fears from politicians in Government and Opposition for their personnel safety.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said on Sunday that Ireland is a peaceful country, but “obviously there is a lot of intimidation and abuse on social media – not just against politicians but against others”.

“I think we need to ensure we don’t allow that level of crudeness and violence to creep into our political discourse,” he said.

“I engage with the Garda Commissioner frequently about safety [and security] that is available for politicians – he keeps me updated in respect of that matter.

“I think it is important that we preserve the peacefulness that exists in Ireland.”

“We know in this country that using violence for political purposes when you have a democratic process available to you does not work.”