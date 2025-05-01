Five children among 39 people returned to Georgia on deportation flight from Dublin

The deportation operation which saw 39 people returned to Georgia from Dublin Airport on April 30th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Five children were among 39 Georgian nationals who were deported on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport on Wednesday night.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the flight, which was also carrying 30 men and four women, landed safely in Tbilisi, on Thursday morning.

The children removed were all part of family groups, while the operation was carried out by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

It is the second chartered flight transporting people back to Georgia who had previously received deportation orders.

READ MORE

In February, 32 Georgian nationals were deported on a chartered flight, with the minister stating at the time that those not entitled to asylum “don’t come to Ireland”.

The cost of that flight was €102,476 with returnees accompanied by Garda personnel, medical staff, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr O’Callaghan said there would be further charter operations to ensure “a faster and more efficient removal system”.

The minister said “stepping up enforcement and securing our borders” was a central commitment of his and “swift and fair returns of people” whose applications have been refused was the foundation of any modern rules-based immigration process.

“If people wish to move to Ireland, they must do so using the appropriate legal pathways,” he said.

“Removal operations send a clear message that our laws are to be respected and underscores this Government’s intention to protect the integrity of our immigration system.”

The deportation operation which saw 39 people returned to Georgia on April 30th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

The Fianna Fáil TD added that it was important to note that many members of the Georgian community are legally in the State.

“They contribute to the economy and the cultural and social fabric of our society,” he said. “They are welcome here and we thank them for their contribution.”

The Department of Justice said charter flights are used in addition to commercial flights and can be more appropriate in circumstances where a group of people are being removed to the same destination.

These operations are conducted under a contract signed by the State last November for the provision of charter aircraft for such purposes.

[ Explainer: What is the purpose of deportation flights out of Ireland? ]

“Access to these services has significantly increased the capacity of An Garda Síochána to enforce deportation orders,” it said. “Further operations are expected as the year progresses.”

So far this year, 1,386 deportation orders have been signed and 647 have departed the State under various mechanisms (including enforced deportation or voluntary return) up to and including April 30th.

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said a modern firm migration policy will have as its central message that “if you do not leave voluntarily when told, you will be deported”.

“Today’s flight is part of underscoring that fact,” he said. “Regular deportation flights are absolutely essential to my commitment of ensuring that those who have a legal right to be in the State are able to do so, and those who do not, will be removed.”