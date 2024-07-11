Martin hopes for ‘friendly settlement’ in controversial Legacy Act dispute

Supporters of Troubles victims hold placards outside the High Court in Belfast in February to demonstrate their opposition to the UK government's Legacy Act. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has expressed optimism about future relations between the Dublin and London governments but cautioned about challenges ahead and “how we meet those challenges”.

Mr Martin was speaking on Thursday evening in advance of his first official meeting with newly appointed Northern Secretary Hilary Benn at Hillsborough Castle following Labour’s landslide victory in the UK election last week.

Addressing media outside the castle gates, he said he looked forward to discussing a wide range of issues, including the controversial Troubles Legacy Act, which Labour pledged to “repeal and replace” in its election manifesto.

Mr Martin said he hoped the legacy issue would be dealt with “on an amicable basis”.

“I expect we will explore that today without reaching any definitive conclusions,” he added.

Asked whether the Irish Government would drop its interstate case it lodged in the European Court of Human Rights against the previous UK administration, he indicated that a resolution could potentially be reached.

“There are mechanisms within the framework of the case which allow for, if you like, a friendly settlement but that will obviously depend on how the British government is going to deal with that Legacy Act and the core issues,” he replied.

“Above all, we believe the pressing issue on legacy is to restore trust in the legacy framework for the victims and families of those who lost their lives in atrocities. It is about the families, the survivors and victims.”

Despite tensions between Dublin and the former Conservative government over Brexit and legacy, Mr Martin acknowledged the “progress” made under former prime minister Rishi Sunak, and cited the Windsor Framework post-Brexit trade deal.

Asked whether there was a change in tone with the accession of the new Labour administration, Mr Martin said he was “positive and optimistic about the future relationship between the British and Irish governments”.

“But also I realise the challenges and I’m realistic in terms of how we meet those challenges, but what I am particularly focused on is to re-establish both governments working hand in hand as anchors of the Good Friday Agreement into the future.

“I am positive and I believe there are opportunities here the British and Irish governments can exploit, and I am confident that if we work together we can advance reconciliation, which is my key agenda in the time ahead.”

On the issue of the Casement Park redevelopment in west Belfast, the Tánaiste wouldn’t be drawn on whether the UK Government should match the €50 million in funding provided by Dublin.

“Over time, I think it’s important to have clarity on the costs and the target required to bring this to realisation in time for the Euro finals and then to work out the methodology to achieve that,” he said.