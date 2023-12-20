Irish Government to take case against UK over controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Act

Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced on Wednesday plans for the Irish Government to take a case against the UK government over the controversial Northern Ireland legislation. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Irish Government is to take an inter-state case against the UK government over its controversial legislation to deal with the legacy of the North’s Troubles, the Tánaiste announced on Wednesday.

Micheál Martin said the “only recourse is to pursue a legal path” and the Government would argue the provisions of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 are incompatible with the United Kingdom’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

In a statement issued following the Government’s decision, Mr Martin said it had been taken “after much thought and careful consideration”.

“I regret that we find ourselves in a position where such a choice had to be made,” he said.

“However, the decision by the British Government not to proceed with the 2014 Stormont House Agreement and instead pursue legislation unilaterally, without effective engagement with the legitimate concerns that we, and many others, raised left us with few options.

“The British Government removed the political option, and has left us only this legal avenue,” he said.

The Tánaiste said the incorporation of the European Convention on Human Rights into Northern Ireland law is a specific and fundamental requirement of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Since the UK legislation was first tabled, the Government have been consistent that it is not compatible with the Convention.

“I used every opportunity to make my concerns known, and urged the British Government to pause this legislation.”

He emphasised that the legislation was opposed by victims and survivors of the Troubles and their families, and “serious reservations” about the legislation had been raised in Ireland north and south and by a number of international observers, including the Council of Europe and the United Nations

“In particular, we have concerns around provisions which allow for the granting of immunity, and which shut down existing avenues to truth and justice for historic cases, including inquests, police investigations, Police Ombudsman investigations, and civil actions,” he said.

“Even in cases in which immunity is not granted, ‘reviews’ by the proposed body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) are not an adequate substitute for police investigations, carried out independently, adequately, and with sufficient participation of next of kin.”

He said the enactment of the legislation by the British government on September 18th had shut off “any possibility of political resolution” and “we now find ourselves in a space where our only recourse is to pursue a legal path.

“It is important to leave the next steps to the Court,” he said.

The controversial legislation, which became law in September, replaced current methods of criminal and civil investigations and inquests with inquiries carried out by a new investigative body, the ICRIR, which has the power to offer conditional amnesties for perpetrators.

The UK government argues it will offer better outcomes for victims and survivors.

A legal challenge to the Legacy Act has been heard in the High Court in Belfast, and a judgement is awaited.