Third day of fuel protests; Gambling tipster; and AI coming for Irish white collar jobs

We are in for another day of disruption due to fuel protests. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

We are in for another day of disruption due to fuel protests. The Taoiseach has condemned the blockades of depots and the State’s only oil refinery, Whitegate in Co. Cork.

A fragile ceasefire remains in place in Iran after US president Donald Trump accepted a deal with regime leaders. But Sally Hayden in Beirut says Lebanese people were devastated to realise the ceasefire does not apply to them, as Israel bombarded at least 112 sites yesterday.

An Irish racing tipster, with over a million followers on social media, is facing questions over posts promoting an unlicensed and unregulated gambling company. Rob Heneghan, who runs Pro Sports Advice Ltd, claims he’s the “most-followed horse racing pundit in the world”.

And there’s a stark warning that the AI revolution could hit as many as 7 per cent of Irish jobs, chiefly affecting higher-skilled and white collar workers. The report was conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute for the Department of Finance.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.