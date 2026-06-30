Business

Grafton share buy-backs to hit £455m since 2022 as it starts latest phase of purchases

Shares in Grafton have are down about 36 per cent from their 2022 highs

Eric Born is chief executive of Grafton Group
Eric Born is chief executive of Grafton Group
Joe Brennan
Tue Jun 30 2026 - 10:272 MIN READ

Grafton Group, owner of Chadwicks and the Woodie’s DIY chains in the Republic, said on Tuesday it has hired brokers to buy back a further £25 million (€29 million) of its own shares.

It followed the builders merchanting and DIY retailing company having spent about £430 million since 2022 repurchasing and cancelling more than a fifth of its stock – against the backdrop of a declining share price.

Goodbody Stockbrokers and Numis Securities will manage the buyback, which will end no later than October 31st, subject to market conditions.

Grafton, which is based in Dublin but listed in London, committed to continuing with share buy-backs as chief executive Eric Born and chief financial officer David Arnold unveiled a medium-term strategy in a capital markets day for investors on June 11th.

READ MORE

Alibaba hiring in Ireland, and budget income tax cuts

Will my daughter be hit with two tax bills when she inherits holiday home?

If the number of insolvencies is declining, does hospitality sector need VAT rate cut?

Fans hate them but hydration breaks are the World Cup’s new money spinner

“We do think that the real benefits of this programme will be felt by shareholders once the recovery in our weaker markets takes hold,” Arnold said at the event. “Now it’s important to think when we’re thinking about cash generation and our balance sheet to also consider what the board thinks about financial leverage. We’re a cyclical business and we need to manage the business accordingly with one eye firmly on the long term.”

Shares in Grafton have are down about 36 per cent from their 2022 highs as its British, Dutch and Finnish businesses have struggled against the backdrop of weak construction activity in their respective markets. It followed a boom in sales during the Covid pandemic when construction was deemed a critical industry and DIYers spent heavily on doing up their homes and gardens.

However, the group is aiming to grow earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual rate of more than 10 per cent out to 2030, driven by ongoing strength in the Irish market and recent acquisitions in Spain, where the economy and construction activity have outpaced the wider European market in recent years.

Grafton made an initial foray into Spain in late 2024, with the €132 million purchase of Barcelona-based air-conditioning and heating products distributor Salvador Escoda. It followed up last month by buying another Spanish air-conditioning company, Mercaluz, which also has sales in Portugal, in a deal worth up to €175 million.

Executives signalled at the capital markets day that they see a big opportunity for more deals in the air-conditioning and other merchanting areas in Iberia, given how fragmented the market is.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning