Early Edition Podcast

Heatwave chaos in Europe; and the extradition of US millionaire Jason Cardiff

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Heatwave chaos in Europe; and the extradition of US millionaire Jason Cardiff

Listen | 08:59
This photograph taken through a window shows the Eiffel Tower with a giant screen announcing its early closing due to heatwave in Paris on June 23, 2026. Photograph: Charlotte Siemon/AFP via Getty Images
This photograph taken through a window shows the Eiffel Tower with a giant screen announcing its early closing due to heatwave in Paris on June 23, 2026. Photograph: Charlotte Siemon/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew McNair
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 06:00

The heatwave has caused chaos in a number of European countries. At least 40 people have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas in France in recent days.

The US millionaire Jason Cardiff is facing extradition to the US on allegations he defrauded customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through the sale of products marketed for sexual performance, weight loss, and smoking cessation.

Women’s Aid received 62,275 disclosures of abuse against women and children last year, according to newly released figures.

And finally, how likely is Andy Burnham to become the UK’s next Prime Minister?

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Andy BurnhamWomen's Aid

OUR PODCASTS