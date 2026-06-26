It’s not a heatwave, women of the revolution and the US celebrates its 250th birthday

A person walks in the sunshine on Bull Wall in Dublin as the hot weather continues. Photo: Brian LawlessPA Wire

“As it stands right now, Ireland isn’t in heatwave conditions,” says Holly O’Neill, a meteorologist from Met Éireann, “although we recognise that it is unusually warm, of course”.

Dublin City Council (DCC) is to commission a new monument honouring the women of Ireland’s revolutionary period, as part of a broader effort to address the historic underrepresentation of women in public spaces.

Thirty years on from the murder of investigative crime journalist Veronica Guerin, her family say it is they, rather than her killers, who have suffered the true life sentences.

It’s the USA’s 250th birthday tomorrow, Saturday 27th June. As the victor of the 20th century, it not only possessed unmatched political and economic power, but embodied admired values of constitutional government and freedom. This did not last.