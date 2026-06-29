Irish fuel excise cuts to be phased out; and the rise of competitive socialising

Many petrol stations across the country ran out of fuel during April's protests against the rising cost of petrol and diesel. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Coalition leaders will consider plans on Tuesday to continue the reductions in excise on petrol and diesel, at least in part, beyond the July 31st deadline. However it is expected that the reductions introduced following the fuel protests in April will be tapered off over the coming months.

The State is opting to retain out-of-date aircraft navigation systems as they are less susceptible to Russian jamming attacks compared with more modern technology, according to records obtained by The Irish Times.

A marginal reduction in IT employment is probably one of the first manifestations of AI influencing the economy. John FitzGerald writes that any future support measures need to be targeted at poorer households amid a gradual economic slowdown.

From axe-throwing to augmented darts, Una Mullally is wondering what’s behind the rise in “competitive socialising”?