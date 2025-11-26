Ireland ‘flying blind’ financially, and a new name for Dublin Airport?

The Fiscal Advisory Council has criticised the lack of a medium-term budgetary plan. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Flying blind” and “budgeting like there’s no tomorrow” – the government’s management of the economy is being roundly criticised by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

A group of Ranelagh residents have launched a legal challenge to the Metrolink project – with the potential to stall the long-awaited underground rail line.

Consumer Affairs correspondent Conor Pope is urging caution in the Black Friday online shopping frenzy.

The RDS has been renamed the Laya Arena in a new naming rights partnership, while a bill to rename Dublin Airport after this former Taoiseach has progressed in the Dáil.

