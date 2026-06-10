Tense scenes at Belfast protests, and Mayo village prepares for Canadian prime minister’s visit

Vehicles set on fire by protesters on Lendrick Street in Belfast, as disorder flared in response to Monday night's stabbing attack in the city. Photograph: PA/PA Wire

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast where a bus was hijacked and set alight, stoking racial tensions after a horrific attack on a man in his 40s on Monday night. A man in his 30s is due in court today charged with attempted murder.

The Government needs to start preparing to relocate communities away from areas where repeat flooding or coastal erosion can’t be stopped, according to the Climate Change Advisory Council.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has sounded a warning over the Government’s spending of windfall corporation tax receipts.

The Economic and Social Research Institute has found immigrants have made a higher fiscal contribution than Irish-born residents over the past two decades.

The village of Aughagower in Co Mayo is preparing for the visit of Canadian prime minister – and grandson of Irish emigrants – Mark Carney this weekend. His second cousin Rosaleen Heraty will meet him for the first time.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.