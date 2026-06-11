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Parnell Square stabbing; ageing Ireland; children’s declining maths skills

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Parnell Square stabbing trial; Ireland’s ageing population; Children’s reading and maths skills

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Protesters set fires during disorder on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, north Belfast, 10 June 2026.
Protesters set fires during disorder on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, north Belfast, 10 June 2026.
Andrew McNair
Thu Jun 11 2026 - 06:11

The trial of Riad Bouchaker resumes today at the Central Criminal Court. He has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges relating to the stabbings in Parnell Square in 2023 in which several people, including children, were injured.

Smaller pockets of protests occurred in Northern Ireland on Wednesday night following the knife attack on Steven Ogilvie in north Belfast on Monday. Around 200 people gathered in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, were a street sweeper was set on fire, and objects hurled at police.

Independent Senator Tom Clonan has told the Oireachtas Health Committee his office is currently “inundated” with older people who are homeless.

Irish children’s reading and maths skills have declined since the Covid-19 pandemic according to the latest Children’s School Lives study.

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Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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