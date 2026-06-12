Consultants and private work, our oil reserves and Intel’s dramatic turnaround

The HSE's ban on offering private care in new public surgical hubs is being challenged. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Two consultants are taking two separate judicial reviews against the HSE seeking the right to offer private care in new publicly funded surgical hubs.

From Kharg Island in the Gulf to Whiddy in Co Cork, the trickle-down effect of the Iranian oil crisis is starting to affect Ireland’s national oil reserve.

Aughinish Alumina complained to the European Commission about difficulties the Co Limerick alumina plant faced shifting away from fossil fuels last year, due to a “lack of access to public funds”, notes of private discussions show.

The controversial EU Migration and Asylum pact comes into force in Ireland today, two years after Ireland signed up to the agreement.

Long a touchstone for US investment in Ireland, Intel appears to be recovering from its recent troubles.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.