Early Edition Podcast

Early Edition Podcast – 4 stories in 10 minutes: Ukraine denies attacking Putin’s residence and organ transplant rates fall

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Plus actor James Nesbitt reflects on his Irish identity

Listen | 05:37
Russian president Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with military leaders. Photograph: Mikhail Metzel/AFP via Getty
Russian president Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with military leaders. Photograph: Mikhail Metzel/AFP via Getty
Tue Dec 30 2025 - 08:44

Ukraine has denied carrying out a drone attack on one of Putin’s official residences. The allegation and denial came after US president Donald Trump claimed a peace deal was nearly complete.

The number of organ transplants from donors in Ireland fell sharply this year. But what is behind the drop?

A threat to the delivery of new homes in key parts of Dublin because of electricity constraints led the Government to demand urgent action from the State-owned grid operator and power supplier.

And in an interview for today’s Irish Times, the actor James Nesbitt reflects on his identity as an actor and that Ballymena accent.

OUR PODCASTS