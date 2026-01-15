Podcast: 5 stories in 10 minutes – one Dublin data centre uses the energy of 200,000 homes

One data centre in west Dublin uses 10 times the amount of electricity of a nearby pharmaceutical plant.

Just one single data centre in west Dublin consumes energy equivalent to 200,000 homes, according to an internal Government document seen by The Irish Times. Jack Horgan-Jones reports that’s 10 times the electricity consumption of a nearby pharmaceutical plant.

The number of US citizens seeking International Protection in Ireland has quadrupled in the past year. Although the numbers are small, the amount of Americans immigrating to Ireland on visas has spiked by almost 100 per cent. Katie Mellett reports that figure equates to 9,600.

The €750,000 cost of constructing 14 steps and a ramp at a South Dublin park was half a million more than the local authority which developed the project had initially estimated, the National Transport Authority has told Martin Wall.

This could be the year you take back control of your devices instead of your devices controlling you, writes Ciara O’Brien. She has these tips to help declutter your digital life, secure your privacy and free up some mental bandwidth in 2026.

And the hit ice hockey show Heated Rivalry, featuring a same-sex romance, is getting the Patrick Freyne treatment. In a bid to appreciate more “sports”, he says he’s learning about ice hockey from the HBO series. Or as Patrick calls it, Canadian snow hurling.