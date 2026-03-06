Iran strikes intensify, report into a dentist who defrauded the HSE and Ireland vs Wales

Missile strikes across the middle east intensified on Thursday. In retaliation for US and Israeli attacks on targets across Iran, the regime launched rockets at US air bases and cities in various countries, and in a new development, it attacked Azerbaijan.

A long war in the Middle East will almost certainly impact inflation in Ireland. Our Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope writes today about the impact it could have.

A patient of a dentist who defrauded the HSE out of thousands of Euro for treatments he never provided, has told the dental inspectorate she only went to him for dentures, despite him claiming payment for 19 extractions.

A lady has told The Irish Times she quit her job at Crumlin Children’s Hospital because congestion on the M7 and N7 left her with a two-hour commute in the morning.

In the Six Nations, Ireland take on Wales at the Aviva Stadium.