Early Edition Podcast

Dublin Central byelection; trouble for Keir Starmer; Trump in Beijing

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Early Edition podcast discusses the top stories from The Irish Times fives days a week

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Dublin Central candidate Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) makes her speech to special needs assistants next to fellow hopeful Gerard Hutch (Independent). Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Dublin Central candidate Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) makes her speech to special needs assistants next to fellow hopeful Gerard Hutch (Independent). Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Andrew McNair
Fri May 15 2026 - 06:00

Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan leads the race for the Dublin Central byelection according to a new Irish Times/TG4 poll.

A UK Labour MP has stepped down paving the way for Andy Burnham to run for parliament and potentially topple prime minister Keir Starmer.

New rules for childminders are putting pressure on the sector, with some now saying they’re thinking about quitting altogether.

There was a record surge in eviction notices at the start of 2026, just before new rental rules came into effect.

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Joe Canning: Can Clare rediscover belief as Tipperary search for spark in Thurles?

US president Donald Trump was at a state banquet in Beijing on Thursday, hosted by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
UK politicsKeir StarmerHousing crisisRenting childcareDonald TrumpChina Xi JinpingSinn FéinDublin Central Constituency

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