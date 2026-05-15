Dublin Central byelection; trouble for Keir Starmer; Trump in Beijing

Dublin Central candidate Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) makes her speech to special needs assistants next to fellow hopeful Gerard Hutch (Independent). Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan leads the race for the Dublin Central byelection according to a new Irish Times/TG4 poll.

A UK Labour MP has stepped down paving the way for Andy Burnham to run for parliament and potentially topple prime minister Keir Starmer.

New rules for childminders are putting pressure on the sector, with some now saying they’re thinking about quitting altogether.

There was a record surge in eviction notices at the start of 2026, just before new rental rules came into effect.

US president Donald Trump was at a state banquet in Beijing on Thursday, hosted by Chinese president Xi Jinping.